How San Diego rent compares to other California cities, US

SAN DIEGO — Rent isn’t getting any easier to pay as prices continue to increase in California, according to a report by Apartment List .

The online marketplace for apartment listings found that San Diego ranks No. 24 in month-over-month rent growth among the nation’s 100 largest cities, with rents in the city up by 20.3% since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

“San Diego rents have increased 1.1% over the past month, and have increased sharply by 18.5% in comparison to the same time last year,” Apartment List stated in April’s 2022 San Diego Rent Report. “This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in December of last year.”

The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in San Diego is currently at $1,900 while a two-bedroom costs $2,520 per month, the study shows.

2022 average rent prices and growth for certain areas of San Diego County. (Apartment List)

“San Diego’s year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 16.4%, as well as the national average of 17.1%,” the report said.

Apartment List revealed rent growth has risen 16.4% over the past year in California. San Francisco topped the list as the most expensive city to rent in the state as a median two-bedroom goes for $2,730.

“Of the 10 largest California cities that we have data for, all have seen rents rise year-over-year, with Santa Ana experiencing the fastest growth (+22.8%),” the study reported. “San Diego and Anaheim have both experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (18.5% and 17.9%, respectively).”

Rent prices aren’t only rising in California, but also nationwide in cities like New York City (+33.3%), Miami (+27.6%) and Phoenix (+25.4%), according to Apartment List.

