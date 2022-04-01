ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Morbius’ stars Jared Leto as a Marvel vampire. Call him the poor man’s batman, lowercase

By By Michael Phillips Chicago Tribune
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Llo77_0ew6wwKM00

You know what I’d like to see? I’d like to see a movie where Jared Leto turns into a better actor.

Meantime there’s “Morbius,” where Leto plays not Batman but a man who turns into a bat man, vampire blood coursing through veins that manage to over- and under-act simultaneously.

In the space between those words “bat” and “man” lies every indulgent, go-nowhere … unmotivated … pause favored by Leto, who won an Academy Award for “Dallas Buyers Club” and who went on to, among others, play the hideous Joker of the hideous 2016 “Suicide Squad” destined to be swept under Joaquin Phoenix’s rug.

Leto: Not a no-talent. Not untalented. He has talent. But he favors a peculiarly enervating brand of intensity, deserving of its own two-word variation. It’s intense. In an itty way.

And “Morbius” is an itty sort of Marvel movie, from Sony and Columbia, a little “Doctor Strange” drenched with gallons of “Venom.”

Early in the movie the character of Dr. Michael Morbius, introduced originally in a 1971 “Amazing Spider-Man” comic storyline, turns down his Nobel Prize for inventing artificial blood and saving countless lives. The discovery was accidental, he reasons. The film, just this side of an R-rated melee, is one big fake blood squib.

Struggling with a rare blood disorder, Dr. M helicopters into Costa Rica to subject himself to a caveful of vampire bats. His research suggests a blend of human and bat DNA will cure him, and he’ll be able to save his similarly afflicted childhood friend nicknamed “Milo” (played by Matt Smith of “Doctor Who”) as he promised him years earlier.

Aided by his research colleague and sort-of love interest Dr. Bancroft (Adria Arjona, the best thing in the picture), Dr. M sees his radical experiment through to the end. It goes not well, though transforming into a vampire has its perks: “bat radar,” aka supersensitive hearing, along with being able to fly like a bat.

Here, with the most generic digital effects a medium-sized big budget can buy, the flying scenes have been rendered to look like Morbius is wearing a flight suit decorated with colored crepe paper.

Much of “Morbius” sticks to a small circle of animosity and bloodletting and bloodsucking between Dr. M, Milo and Dr. Bancroft, plus a couple of NYPD detectives played by Tyrese Gibson and Al Madrigal.

Director Daniel Espinosa, a filmmaker of Chilean roots based in Sweden, has made some passable-to-proficient action vehicles, among them “Easy Money” (2012), “Safe House” (2012) and “Life” (2017). The “Morbius” script by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless runs about 100 minutes without credits, but it feels like 150. Espinosa can do only so much, though now and then something happens visually, such as a simple hospital hallway sequence where flashes of motion detector lighting juice the suspense.

An awful lot of the movie depends on the chemistry between Leto and Smith, playing old friends and new enemies. I don’t relish pinning blame, or a tail, or horns, or anything on a particular star/executive producer, in this case Leto, since so much in corporate franchise commerce has a chance to go wrong before a single performer gets in front of a camera. But my bafflement regarding Leto is becoming chronic, and I’m still recovering from his opera buffa turn and Chico Marx dialect in “House of Gucci.”

In “Morbius” the actor’s willful disinterest in figuring out the rhythm of a scene, what’s important in it and how to bounce off his scene partners — well, it’s acting in a vacuum. What he needs is a director who can steer him away from his favorite scene partner, i.e., Jared Leto, long enough to activate the material at hand, even if it’s just a third-tier Marvel franchise hopeful.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Morbius Star Jared Leto Reveals the Marvel Characters He Wants to Crossover With

Sony's upcoming Spider-Man spin-off, Morbius, is flying its way into theaters very soon and the press tour has officially begun. After Spider-Man: No Way Home, the potential for crossovers in a Marvel film seems limitless, and Morbius star Jared Leto is well aware. The Academy Award-winning actor has an idea of which Marvel characters he'd want to team-up with, and the answers may or may not surprise you.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Jared Leto Assures His Joker Return Following The Batman's Release

Jared Leto Assures His Joker Return Following The Batman's Release. As evidenced by DC's multiple developments of the Criminal Clown Prince of Gotham City throughout the years, DC is never far away from bringing any version of the Joker into the big screens. With Heath Ledger setting a gold standard for the Joker in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight, playing the clown villain now comes with heavy pressure from the audience. While Joaquin Phoenix and Barry Keoghan's Joker got praised by critics for bringing their unique version of the villain in the DC Universe, another Joker star remains hopeful in reprising his role as the Joker, and that is no other than Jared Leto.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Morbius star Jared Leto reveals whether he'd return as Joker

Morbius star Jared Leto has not completely closed the door on reprising his role as the Joker. He starred as the notorious villain twice, in 2016's Suicide Squad and again in Zack Snyder's Justice League. However, in an interview with Variety Leto confirmed he is open to playing Batman's arch nemesis once more if Warner Bros was to ask him: "Never say never,” he said.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Espinosa
Person
Tyrese Gibson
Person
Adria Arjona
Person
Chico Marx
Person
Al Madrigal
Person
Jared Leto
Person
Joaquin Phoenix
Person
Matt Smith
GeekyGadgets

MORBIUS transformation teaser trailer starring Jared Leto

Sony Pictures has released a quick teaser trailer entitled Transformation starring Jared Leto discussing the role of MORBIUS. The new film based on the Marvel Comics character created by writer Roy Thomas and originally designed by penciler Gil Kane. Jared Leto portrays Morbius in a live-action film adaptation set in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe. MORBIUS will be officially premiering in theatre screens next month and available to watch from April 1, 2022.
MOVIES
Deadline

Jada Pinkett Smith Declared ‘I Don’t Give Two Craps What People Feel About This Bald Head of Mine’ Before Oscars

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith doesn’t care what anyone has to say about her head. In a video posted to her TikTok account a few days before the Oscars, Pinkett Smith talked about her “hair regrets,” especially when having to shoot a magazine cover. She also addressed how she feels about people who may or may not have an opinion about “this bald head of mine.” “Being a Black woman and dealing with hair in Hollywood, especially in the era that I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing,” she...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motion Detector#Vampire#Film Star#Suicide Squad#Columbia
HollywoodLife

Will Smith’s Mom Reveals The Advice She Gave Him After Oscars Drama: ‘I’ve Never Seen Him Do That’

One day after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, his 85-year-old mother, Carolyn, opened up about how surprised she was by the incident. Will Smith’s mom, Carolyn, 85, opened up to a local Philadelphia news station about her son slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on March 27. “He is a very even, people person,” Carolyn admitted to ABC6. “That’s the first time I’ve ever seen him go off. The first time in his lifetime. It did [surprise me]. I’ve never seen him do that.”
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Marlon Wayans Thinks Chris Rock May Have "Cracked The Wrong Joke On The Wrong Day"

Hollywood has come out in droves to comment on Will Smith smacking Chris Rock at this past weekend's Oscars, but not all commentary has come from people who know both men well. Marlon Wayans is a comedy veteran who has been involved in the entertainment industry for most of his life and he witnessed his longtime friends change the course of Academy Awards history over a joke.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Jason Momoa Just Gave A Heartbreaking Update On His Relationship With Lisa Bonet: ‘We’re Not Getting Back Together’

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet shocked the world back in January when the former couple announced that they would be ending their 16 year long relationship, and now the 42-year-old actor has dashed all hopes that the pair will ever reunite romantically. While fans have been outwardly devastated about the dissolution of the marriage, Momoa set the record straight on Oscar Sunday, declaring that things were done for good.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

Mo’Nique & Lee Daniels Patch ‘Precious’ Feud; She’ll Replace Octavia Spencer In Netflix Thriller ‘Demon House’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: After not speaking for 13 years, Oscar-winning Precious star Mo’Nique has been set by that film’s director Lee Daniels to replace Octavia Spencer in Demon House, an exorcism film package that Netflix acquired after a brisk auction in January. Spencer had to bow out of the star-studded film because of a scheduling conflict with her Apple TV+ television show Truth Be Told. Mo’Nique, who last worked with Daniels in the celebrated 2009 film Precious that brought her the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, will take over the role of a social worker who...
MOVIES
E! News

Amy Schumer Will Be "Out of Office" After Oscars Drama

Watch: Hollywood Turns on Will Smith: Jim Carrey, Amy Schumer & More. If you need Amy Schumer, try her next month. The comedian shared she has rest on her agenda in a March 31 Instagram post. In the photo, Amy is seen cuddling her son, Gene David Fischer, 24 months, on a bed amongst toys and books.
CELEBRITIES
The Daily Sun

The Daily Sun

Punta Gorda, FL
667
Followers
1K+
Post
112K+
Views
ABOUT

Published daily in Charlotte, DeSoto, and Sarasota counties.

 https://yoursun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy