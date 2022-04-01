ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

World War II era airplane in Tallahassee this weekend

By Ricco Holston
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uaA1v_0ew6vXUW00

Tallahassee International Airport welcomed in a historic plane Thursday.

The B-29 Doc Aircraft plane was built and flown during World War II and is making its first stop in the big bend, after traveling from its home base in Kansas.

Executive director Josh Wells says it's a great opportunity for people to see and experience the plane up close, knowing the importance of its history and those who served along with it.

"It's actually the B-29 Doc History Restore tour, and this one of only two remaining B-29 superfortress that are still air worthy and flying today. B-29 served in the Pacific Theatre during World War II, and we're proud to take this aircraft all over the country," Wells said.

Ground and flight deck tours will also be available this Saturday and Sunday from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., following morning ride flights.

Admission for ramp access, as well as ground and cockpit tours can be found on the B-29 Doc website at www.b29doc.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Telegraph

Arkansas time capsule holds World War II memories

A treasure recently arrived at my book shop. It's not just another book or even a work of history. I regard it as a time capsule made of paper that gives one insight into a long-ago America. Its cover reads: "Thirty-Fifth Division, Camp Robinson, Arkansas, 1941." No author is listed.
ARKANSAS STATE
KITV.com

The work of the Civilian Air Patrol goes back to World War II

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Civil Air Patrol -- the organization to which two pilots killed in a weekend crash on Kauai belonged -- has a history of more than 70 years assisting the US Air Force. In 1948, President Harry Truman signed a law that incorporated the Civil Air Patrol into...
HONOLULU, HI
Times Leader

World War II veteran John Swiderski turns 100

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Several inches of snow fell in Northeastern Pennsylvania on Saturday, but that didn’t keep 100-year-old John Swiderski of Wilkes-Barre away from his birthday party at the Oak Grove Club. “A little snow wouldn’t stop that man,” his daughter Sharon Kuklewicz...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
State
Kansas State
Tallahassee, FL
Industry
Tallahassee, FL
Government
Tallahassee, FL
Business
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida Government
Mashed

How Bacon Was Used To Make Explosives In World War II

Bacon is a crispy and delicious snack in the right hands, but in the wrong hands, chaos can be unleashed. Disasters include wafer-thin slices of meat and inappropriately fatty edges. However, in the midst of World War II, the excess fat produced from cooking bacon had a more surprising — and even deadly — purpose.
DISNEY
The Georgia Sun

Two Georgia military bases are being renamed. Here’s why

Georgia’s Fort Gordon and Fort Benning are among nine Army bases that will be getting new names. The Naming Commission, which Congress created last year to rename military installations named for historical figures with ties to the Confederacy, has developed a list of fewer than 100 names it is considering. The panel will make recommendations to the U.S. House and Senate Armed Services committees by Oct. 1.
GEORGIA STATE
Virginian-Pilot

4,000 sailors, Marines join Kearsarge group deploying from Norfolk and heading across Atlantic

The USS Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group deployed Wednesday from Norfolk, headed south to pick up Marines from the 22 Marine Expeditionary Unit before heading across the Atlantic. On its way past Joint Base Little Creek-Fort Story, the Kearsarge, USS Arlington and USS Gunston Hall loaded the hovercrafts and landing craft that sailors use to move the Marines on and off beaches, as well as ...
NORFOLK, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Wells
Panama City News Herald

Bay could become first county in Florida to earn World War II history honor. Here's why

PANAMA CITY — Bay County leaders are seeking to unearth and recognize some underrated county history.  On Tuesday, commissioners submitted a letter to seek designation as an American World War II Heritage County, honoring the area's war history. If granted, Bay would become Florida's first county to achieve the honor. The American World War II Heritage City...
BAY COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War#Aircraft#B 29 Doc#Www B29doc Com
LiveScience

Bataan Death March: Japan's WWII massacre

The Bataan Death March was an atrocity perpetrated by the Imperial Japanese Army on Allied POWs in the Philippine Commonwealth from April 9 until April 15, 1942. In the aftermath of Japan's invasion of the Philippines on Dec. 8, 1941 — the day after the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor — the American and Filipino defenders that formed U.S.A.F.F.E., or the United States Armed Forces in the Far East, fought on in the Bataan Peninsula for three months but surrendered in the first week of April.
MILITARY
WKRG News 5

World War II Vet receives war medals almost 77 years later

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A World War II veteran finally received his medals from the Second World War almost 77 years after the war ended. Robert Andry served in the 761st Tank Battalion as a tank crewman in General George Patton’s Third Army. Andry was injured during the war after an enemy shell hit his […]
MOBILE, AL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Meet Melva Simon, the 105-year-old World War II veteran from Mt. Pleasant

Melva Simon never sat still. The Mt. Pleasant native served as a Navy secretary during World War II, co-ran an orchard, raised a family, co-taught premarital classes at her church and kept up with a myriad of hobbies. “Don’t tell her she can’t do something,” Melvajo Bennett, Simon’s daughter, said....
MOUNT PLEASANT, PA
KEYC

World War II veteran receives French Legion of Honor

MONTGOMERY, Minn. (KEYC) - “We were 18 years old, we wanted to go. We couldn’t get there fast enough,” World War II veteran Arnold Zahratka recalled. Over 78 years ago, the 106th Infantry Division fought for France’s freedom over the Nazis in World War II in the Battle of the Bulge in 1944.
MONTGOMERY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
World War II
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
americanmilitarynews.com

US Army cutting thousands of soldiers – smallest size since WWII

The United States Army admitted this week that it is struggling to recruit new soldiers to the service, and that it is reducing the size of the force by thousands of troops, making the Army the smallest it’s been since World War II. “We’re facing, obviously, some challenging conditions...
BUSINESS
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtxl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy