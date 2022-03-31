Chad rips Eric Church for cancelling. And no, he does not have a ticket

George Jones was one of a kind. Starting his career in early 1950s, Possum landed his first #1 with “White Lightening” way back in 1959. He followed it up with many more hits, spanning six decades worth of country music. He had the highest highs and the lowest...
Country singer Eric Church canceled his show in San Antonio so he and his family could attend the Final Four. According to Variety, ticketholders received a message on behalf of Church that said, “This Saturday, my family and I are going to stand together to cheer on the Tar Heels as the team has made it to the Final Four."
It would be hard to imagine a world of country music without Eric Church in it. Yet, when the pandemic hit – and then it got worse – Church actually thought he’d never get back to touring. Or playing music for crowds or sharing that bond only artists have with the people who get their music.
At this point pretty much everybody with a social media account has voiced their opinion on Eric Church canceling his show in San Antonio to see his beloved UNC Tar Heels take on Duke in the Final Four this weekend. Eric was trending on Twitter for almost two days with...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Country music singer and songwriter Jeff Carson, who scored hits with “Not On Your Love,” and “The Car” before becoming a police officer, has died in Tennessee, his publicist said. Carson was 58. Carson died of a heart attack at a hospital...
Miranda Lambert is not used to sitting still, so a few months into pandemic quarantine she and her husband, former NYPD officer Brendan McLoughlin, bought a shiny silver Airstream and headed up the East Coast from Nashville. They made “campfire casserole,” a specialty of Lambert’s dad, drank wine on the pop-up table, and named the gleaming beast “The Sheriff.”
Carly Pearce performed in a songwriting round at Nashville's 3rd & Lindsley on Tuesday night (March 29) as part of the annual Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival. Pearce performed alongside songwriters Josh Kear, Chris Tompkins and Matt Stell, and in a video posted by fan account Carly P Connect, she sings a snippet of Carrie Underwood's 2006 mega-hit, "Before He Cheats."
Just a little over a month after the release of his new album Good Day For Living, Joe Nichols spoke about who he admires the most in country music. Of those musicians, he looks up to is country music superstar Eric Church. During a recent appearance on the Whiskey Riff...
Luke Bryan and his wife, Caroline, will celebrate 16 years of marriage on Dec. 8, 2022. Many know that they met in college, but recently the couple opened up about their first impressions of one another. "It took me a couple of days to realize that this was a real...
It’s the start of a new week here at Outsider and that means The Marty…
Watch: Jason Aldean Calls Carrie Underwood One of the Best Singers. Eric Church is trying to make it up to his fans. The country star announced he will play a free show to his fans after canceling his April 2 concert in San Antonio at the last minute so he could watch the University of North Carolina Tar Heels Vs Duke Blue Devils' final four NCAA championship game on the same day.
