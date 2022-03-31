ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Chad rips Eric Church for cancelling. And no, he does not have a ticket

 2 days ago

Eric Church called off his sold out show in San Antonio this Saturday...

ABC Action News

Eric Church cancels concert to attend Final Four

Country singer Eric Church canceled his show in San Antonio so he and his family could attend the Final Four. According to Variety, ticketholders received a message on behalf of Church that said, “This Saturday, my family and I are going to stand together to cheer on the Tar Heels as the team has made it to the Final Four."
Outsider.com

Eric Church Recalls Thinking He Would Never Play Another Show

It would be hard to imagine a world of country music without Eric Church in it. Yet, when the pandemic hit – and then it got worse – Church actually thought he’d never get back to touring. Or playing music for crowds or sharing that bond only artists have with the people who get their music.
KARE

Country music singer Jeff Carson dies at 58

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Country music singer and songwriter Jeff Carson, who scored hits with “Not On Your Love,” and “The Car” before becoming a police officer, has died in Tennessee, his publicist said. Carson was 58. Carson died of a heart attack at a hospital...
SFGate

‘I Can Sound Like Whatever I Want and Look Like Whatever I Want’: How Miranda Lambert Made Her Own Kind of Country

Miranda Lambert is not used to sitting still, so a few months into pandemic quarantine she and her husband, former NYPD officer Brendan McLoughlin, bought a shiny silver Airstream and headed up the East Coast from Nashville. They made “campfire casserole,” a specialty of Lambert’s dad, drank wine on the pop-up table, and named the gleaming beast “The Sheriff.”
KLAW 101

Carly Pearce Covers Carrie Underwood’s ‘Before He Cheats’ at Tin Pan South [Watch]

Carly Pearce performed in a songwriting round at Nashville's 3rd & Lindsley on Tuesday night (March 29) as part of the annual Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival. Pearce performed alongside songwriters Josh Kear, Chris Tompkins and Matt Stell, and in a video posted by fan account Carly P Connect, she sings a snippet of Carrie Underwood's 2006 mega-hit, "Before He Cheats."
E! News

How Eric Church Is Making Amends After Canceling Show to Go to Basketball Game

Watch: Jason Aldean Calls Carrie Underwood One of the Best Singers. Eric Church is trying to make it up to his fans. The country star announced he will play a free show to his fans after canceling his April 2 concert in San Antonio at the last minute so he could watch the University of North Carolina Tar Heels Vs Duke Blue Devils' final four NCAA championship game on the same day.
