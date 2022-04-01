ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Plane windshield cracks leaving SLC

ABC 4
 3 days ago

ABC4

Woman caught with ‘slightly obstructed’ windshield in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Troopers stopped a woman who was driving a car with a “slightly-obstructed” view on Monday. The Utah County Sheriff’s Office stopped a driver who was spotted with a coat of snow still covering the majority of her windshield. Troopers say the suspect is a 23-year-old woman, but her identity has […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Head-on garbage truck collision leaves two dead in SLC

THURSDAY 3/24/22 12:22 p.m. SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police have provided more details on a fatal crash that killed two people on Thursday. The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) says the incident happened around 7:22 a.m. near 980 South Redwood Road in Salt Lake City. The crash involved two vehicles. Police say the […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Utah robber caught after striking multiple SLC businesses

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A man wanted by police for robbing multiple gas stations and businesses throughout the Salt Lake City area has been arrested. Taylorsville Police first identified the suspect, David Converse Harris, 33, earlier this week. Police arrested Harris after he robbed a Taylorsville hardware store located at 4860 S. Redwood Rd. During […]
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
ABC4

ONGOING INVESTIGATION: SLC rollover crash

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A car was totaled this morning following a two-vehicle rollover crash. Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department were dispatched to the area of 500 South 200 West at 6:57 a.m. One of the drivers involved was treated on the scene for minor injuries, while neither of the […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Endometriosis Awareness Month

SALT LAKE CITY, UT
CBS News

Six severed heads reportedly left on car roof in Mexico with a sign warning others: "This will happen to anyone who messes around"

The mutilated bodies of six people were found on Thursday in a vehicle in southern Mexico, authorities said -- the latest gruesome discovery in a country riven by gang-related violence. Reuters, citing a statement from the attorney general's office of Guerrero, reported that the severed heads of six men were discovered on top of a Volkswagen abandoned on a busy boulevard in the town of Chilapa de Alvarez.
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

D.C. Police Find 5 Fetuses in Home of Anti-Abortion Activist After Receiving Tip She Had 'Bio-Hazard Material'

The frozen remains of five aborted fetuses were found this week inside the Washington, D.C. apartment of an anti-abortion activist. At this point, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department has yet to file any criminal charges connected to the grim discovery made Wednesday. However, medical examiners confirmed Thursday the remains recovered from 28-year-old Lauren Handy's home were, in fact, fetuses.
WASHINGTON, DC
Complex

Florida Woman Reportedly Lied About Being Related to Teen Who Died at Amusement Park, GoFundMe Removes Scam Pages

The family of Tyre Sampson, the teen who fell to his death at an amusement park last week, say they’ve never met the woman who has repeatedly claimed to be his cousin. According to the Sun Sentinel, Tyre’s mother told Florida authorities she doesn’t know who “Shay Johnson” is, nor does anyone else in her family. Authorities have since confirmed the woman’s real name is Lewishena Browning, a 32-year-old Orlando resident.
ORLANDO, FL
The Independent

Pilot called out by passenger for taking secret photos of flight attendant on plane

A passenger has called out a pilot she claims works for Delta Air Lines, after she filmed him taking secret photos of a colleague from behind on a Frontier Airlines flight.Tweeting from what appears to be a newly-created, anonymous account, the customer posted a video of a pilot in uniform, seated in the plane cabin, appearing to take sneaky photos of a flight attendant’s legs and backside on his phone while hiding it behind a Kindle.The man seems to wait until the female flight attendant reaches up for the overheard lockers to snap a couple of pictures of her skirt...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Colorado passes law permitting children to play alone outside ‘if they are mature enough’

Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported.  Of those,...
KIDS
The Independent

Voice from the grave haunts Ronald Greene’s deadly arrest

Days before his own death, Louisiana Master Trooper Chris Hollingsworth walked into a secure room deep inside state police headquarters, swore an oath and told investigators about the night he held down Black motorist Ronald Greene and repeatedly bashed him in the head with a flashlight.Gone was the bravado from Hollingsworth’s earlier boast — captured on body-camera video — that he “beat the ever-living f-—" out of the man before his 2019 death along a rural roadside in northeast Louisiana. Instead, in a two-hour interrogation, Hollingsworth meekly portrayed himself as the victim in the violent arrest, saying he feared...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
ABC4

16-year-old arrested in deadly SLC drive-by shooting

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As of March 18, the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) has announced a third arrest in the Sean Amone homicide case. According to police records, the charged suspect is a 16-year-old boy connected to the shooting of 21-year-old Amone. The initial investigation began on June 6, 2021, when SLC […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

