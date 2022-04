On a late Friday afternoon in early March, my final appointment for the week was a conversation with the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute’s interns, most of whom are working at the Capitol in Springfield. I was looking forward to the conversation but was tired from the long week, so I spent a few minutes gathering my energy for the meeting. It quickly became clear this was unnecessary. The curiosity, passion, idealism, intelligence, and hopefulness of our interns...

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 29 MINUTES AGO