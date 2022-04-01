ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panasonic says it is aiming for cumulative 3-year operating profit of $12 bln

TOKYO, April 1 (Reuters) - Japan’s Panasonic Corp announced on Friday it is aiming for a cumulative operating profit of 1.5 trillion yen ($12 billion) in the three business years that began April 1. ($1 = 122.5700 yen) (Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

