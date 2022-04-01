ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Toledo celebrates Transgender Day of Visibility

WTOL-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarch 31 is International Transgender Day of...

www.wtol.com

Comments / 15

ineedsleep
2d ago

there is nothing to be proud of. it is a mental illness and i refuse to play into your problems. transgender is wrong period

Reply
17
Charles Marshall
2d ago

I have nothing against gay people and I have gay family members but it's not something I. agree with at all and I feel like people are trying to force that it is ok to be gay well it it is for a person that is gay but u can't force people to say o yea this ok with me a man is a man a woman is a woman no way around it be who u are but I will respect all but I don't agree with the life style and people forcing kids to see that type of thing on TV and so on at least let them have there own choice instead of everything u see putting it in there head

Reply
9
Gary Fahnestock
3d ago

it's called pretend day because you're All just pretending BECAUSE DNA SAYS WHAT YOU ARE

Reply(1)
22
Related
99.1 WFMK

Abandoned House in the Northern Michigan Wilderness

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It seems that more and more houses, trailers, mobile homes – basically, any type of dwelling – are being just plain abandoned. Old deserted homesteads...
EMMET COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Toledo, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Society
Toledo, OH
Government
City
Toledo, OH
Alissa Rose

2 most romantic restaurants in Ohio

As we all know, Ohio, which is consistently ranked as one of the best states for business, also provides people with a reasonable cost of living, excellent schools, and various recreational chances, but when it comes to food, nobody knows about it. So today, we will discuss romantic restaurants in Ohio that we think you'll truly appreciate.
LAKEWOOD, OH
WLWT 5

Puppies cling to each other after being rescued by Ohio humane society

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Two Ohio puppies clung to each other after being rescued by an Ohio humane society Tuesday. According to Animal Charity of Ohio, two concerned citizens called the Youngtown Police Department after seeing three dogs, a mom and her two puppies, hidden from view in a small fenced-in area that was covered with a blue tarp.
OHIO STATE
27 First News

Pauletta D. Boudrey, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mrs. Pauletta D. Boudrey will be held Saturday, March 19, 20212 at 11:00 a.m. at Union Baptist Church, 528 Lincoln Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mrs. Boudrey departed this life Sunday, March 13, 2022 at St. Elizabeth’s Health Care Center...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender#Racism#Equality Toledo
The Lima News

Suspects named in incident that left Bluffton cop dead

FINDLAY – Officials with the Ohio State Highway Patrol on Friday released the identities of the three suspects arrested following an incident near Bluffton that left a Bluffton Police Department officer dead. Emin Johnson, 20, of Euclid, is currently being held at the Hancock County Justice Center in Findlay...
The Lima News

CSB approves assessor for LPD chief

LIMA — A new assessor will help the pick the new chief of the Lima Police Department. The Civil Services Board held a special meeting Thursday where it voted 3-0 in favor of contracting with The Kettering Group for LPD promotional exam assessment services. TKG was selected over the city’s previous assessor, Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police after current chief Kevin Martin recommended the two compete for the contract.
LIMA, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio orders flags to be lowered for officer killed

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is ordering flags to be lowered for Ohio Police Officer Dominic Francis. Flags will be lowered at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout Allen and Hancock counties, the Ohio Statehouse, the Vern Riffe Center, and the Rhodes State Office Tower. All other public buildings and grounds throughout the state […]
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NBC4 Columbus

Best colleges in Ohio

Choosing a college is one of the most important decisions a person will make for their education, impacting everything from future earnings and employment to potential student loan debt and social circles. While every student wants to get the best education they possibly can, there are myriad other considerations to take into account: location, size, […]
OHIO STATE
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

In business: St. Cloud Hospital recognized for treatment of LGBTQ+ patients and staff

St. Cloud Hospital has been recognized for equitable treatment and inclusion of LGBTQ+ patients, visitors and employees.  The recognition as a healthcare equality top performer came from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Healthcare Equality Index, a "benchmarking survey of healthcare facilities on policies and practices dedicated to equity for LGBTQ+ community members," according to a release from CentraCare. ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy