BEIJING, April 1 (Reuters) - China’s finance ministry said on Friday it has increased the research and development (R&D) tax allowance for some small and mid-sized tech firms this year.

From January 1, eligible small tech firms would be able to deduct 100% of their research and development costs, the ministry said in a statement. (Reporting by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo Editing by Shri Navaratnam)