Donna, TX

Xavier Bocanegra Preps for Pro Boxing Debut

By Ruben Juarez
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Valley boxer Xavier “X-man” Bocanegra will make his pro debut in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 9. “I’m never nervous,” Bocanegra said. “Always excited. Just...

www.valleycentral.com

Comments / 1

Jose Mendez
3d ago

congratulations 👏... Dreams are free to all of us.... You make what you want out of them... Some of us want to do something for life and takes dedication, determination and sacrifice to make it reality... Never give up on your dreams it's just that important... Blessings

Reply
2
