The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns bounced back from a tough loss on Saturday to beat the Georgia Southern Eagles 5-1 and win the weekend series. With the victory, Louisiana improved to 14-13 overall and 4-5 in Sun Belt Conference play. Starting pitcher Jeff Wilson threw eight strong innings for the Cajuns, and Louisiana's offense crushed eight extra-base hits in the contest. Head coach Matt Deggs talked about Wilson's performance and his team's execution in the rubber match.

RUSTON, LA ・ 16 HOURS AGO