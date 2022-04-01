7th Annual Ladies only- Prom (Grease)

Let’s raise a flag and a toast to the Irish culture!. The Five Points Alliance and the Irish Cultural Society invite the community to attend the 7th Annual Irish Flag Raising & The Great Birmingham Irish Toast on Wednesday, March 16 in Five Points South to serve as the commencement of the St. Patrick’s Day holiday the following day! The flag raising will take place from 5:30 to 6 p.m. at the flagpole located at Chick-fil-A in Five Points South (2000 Highland Ave., Birmingham, AL 35205). The Birmingham Irish Cultural Society will lead the ceremony, which will include pipe and drum performances and an Irish blessing. Following the flag raising, a procession led by bagpipers will take the crowd to Black Market Bar & Grill (1035 20th St S, Birmingham, AL 35205), who will host Birmingham’s largest St. Patrick’s toast, The Great Birmingham Irish Toast, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., complete with Guinness beer and Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey drink specials.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 20 DAYS AGO