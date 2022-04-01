ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flathead County, MT

Flying start for several Flathead track athletes in dual

By Daily Inter Lake
 3 days ago

Kennedy Moore and Lilli Rumsey Eash won two events each Thursday, as Flathead kicked off its track and field season with a dual with Eureka at Legends Stadium.

The unscored meet was contested in blustery conditions, but had some nice early-season marks, including Mia Stephan going 34 feet, 3.5 inches to win the triple jump and Moore clearing 4-11 in the high jump. Moore also won the 100 in 13.83 seconds.

Flathead’s girls long relay team clocked 4 minutes, 28.30, and Rumsey Eash ran solid times while winning the 800 (2:32.89) and 1,600 (5:28.03).

Riley Barnes (28.64) and Peyton Walker (64.03) ran among the fastest early-season times while winning the 200 and 400 for the Bravettes.

Eureka had wins from Remmi Stanger in the 100-meter hurdles and Maya Carvey in the pole vault.

On the boys side, Flathead’s Bauer Hollman won the 800 and 1,600, teammate Brody Thornsberry won the 100 and long jump and Dylan Zink had the day’s most impressive mark, in the triple jump.

Thornsberry edged teammate Nate Prieto in the 100, winning in 11.77; he also is unofficially the first this spring to go 20 feet in the long jump, marking 20-6.

Hollman’s time in the 800 was a very solid 2:14.43.

Zink’s triple jump of 43-1.75 puts him first in the state in the early-season rankings, according to athletic.net.

Eureka saw Caleb Utter win the high jump (6-0) and pole vault (11-9), and Carson Koma take the 300 hurdles in 43.81. Teammate Gavin Bates clocked 54.82 to edge Flathead’s Copeland Rankosky in the 400.

Flathead-Eureka Dual

Unscored meet

BOYS

100 — 1, Brody Thornsberry, Flathead, 11.77; 2, Nate Prieto, Flathead, 11.80; 3, Trevor Burke, Flathead, 11.92.

200 — 1, Taylor Dana, Flathead, 24.44; 2, Gavin Bates, Eureka, 25.05; 3, Trevin Olivier, Flathead, 25.54.

400 — 1, Gavin Bates, Eureka, 54.82; 2, Copeland Rankosky, Flathead, 54.98; 3, Wyatt Thompson, Flathead, 56.50.

800 — 1, Bauer Hollman, Flathead, 2:14.43; 2, Samuel Aczas, Flathead, 2:18.64; 3, Kasen Kastner, Flathead, 2:19.76.

1,600 — 1, Bauer Hollman, Flathead, 4:53.24; 2, Kasen Kastner, Flathead, 4:56.09; 3, Michael Pitman, Eureka, 5:24.02.

3,200 — 1, Peter Wilson, Flathead, 11:33.72; 2, Jacob Johnson, Flathead, 13:16.54; 3, Kaden Gideon, Eureka, 14:41.0.

110 hurdles — 1, Miller Bushnell, Flathead, 18.07; 2, Jaden Williams, Flathead, 18.73; 3, Jacob Buckingham, Eureka, 19.88.

300 hurdles — 1, Carson Koma, Eureka, 43.81; 2, Jacob Buckingham, Eureka, 45.35; 3, Michael Manning, Flathead, 46.71.

400 relay — 1, Flathead, 44.25; 2, Flathead 47.78; 3, Eureka, 48.08.

1,600 relay — 1, Flathead 3:50.49; 2, Eureka 3:52.19.

Discus — 1, Jocopo Ceccarelli, Eureka, 103-2; 2, Landon Darsow, Flathead, 99-10; 3, Emmett Manges, Eureka, 84-6.

Javelin — 1, Joseph Kindel, Eureka, 155-11; 2, Carson Komac, Eureka, 145-9; 3, Caleb Riley, Flathead, 130-2.

Shot put — 1, Landon Darsow, Flathead, 36-2; 2, Jocopo Ceccarelli, Eureka, 35-4.5; 3, Caleb Riley, Flathead, 34-6.5.

High jump — 1, Caleb Utter, Eureka, 6-0; 2, Dylan Zink, Flathead 5-9; 3 (tie) Gavin Bates,, Eureka, and Jacob Dolezal, Flathead, 5-7.

Long jump — 1, Brody Thornsberry, Flathead, 20-6; 2, Dylan Zink, Flathead, 19-11; 3, Trevin Olivier, Flathead, 18-9.

Triple jump — 1, Dylan Zink, Flathead, 43-1.75; 2, Brody Thornsberry, Flathead, 39-3.5; 3, Matthew Himsl, Flathead, 32-1.

Pole vault — 1, Caleb Utter, Eureka, 11-9; 2, Noah Hannah, Flathead, 9-6; 3, Trevin Olivier, Flathead, 8-6.

GIRLS

100 — 1, Kennedy Moore, Flathead, 13.83; 2, Kelcey Copping, Flathead, 13.85; 3, Payzlee Boyce, Flathead 14.21.

200 — 1, Rylee Barnes, Flathead, 28.64; 2, Celie VAndenBosch, Flathead, 31.00; 2, Oklaie Breslin, Flathead, 31.8.

400 — 1, Peyton Walker, Flathead, 64.03; 2, Lauren McConnell, Flathead, 67.95; 3, Jadyn Pluid, Eureka, 70.56.

800 — 1, Lilli Rumsey Eash, Flathead, 2:32.89; 2, Mikenna Conan, Flathead, 2:39.05; 3, Josie Wilson, Flathead, 2:39.82.

1,600 — 1, Lilli Rumsey Eash, Flathead, 5:28.03; 2, Josie Wilson, Flathead, 5:50.18; 3, Mikenna Conan, Flathead, 5:52.91.

3,200 — 1, Madelaine Jellison, Flathead, 12:41.31; 2, Hailey Hendrickson, Flathead, 14:51.40; 3, Houston Hayes, Eureka, 17:02.58.

100 hurdles — 1, Remmi Stanger, Eureka, 18.70; 2, Lucy Reynolds, Eureka, 19.57; 3, Zoey Bortz, Flathead, 19.70.

300 hurdles — 1, Harlie Roth, Flathead, 52.17; 2, Zoey Bortz, Flathead, 57.04; 3, Mielyn Bozarth, Eureka, 61.81.

400 relay — results unavailable.

1,600 relay — 1, Flathead 4:28.30; 2, Flathead 4:33.42; 3, Eureka 4:46.63.

Discus — 1, Cyan Mooney, Flathead, 93-7; 2, Maddy Moy, Flathead, 83-10; 3, Milynn Lucey, Eureka, 80-10.

Javelin — 1, Taliana Miller, Flathead, 107-6; 2, Atlanta Waltman, Flathead, 987-8; 3, Jadyn Pluid, Eureka, 985-9.

Shot put — 1, Taliana Miller, Flathead, 31-6; 2, Sienna Sterck, Flathead, 30-0; 3, Chloe Kalenga, Flathead, 26-7.

High jump — 1, Kennedy Moore, Flathead, 4-11; 2, Remmi Stanger, Eureka, 4-9; 3, Jimena Sanchez, Eureka, 4-7.

Long jump — 1, Afton Wride, Flathead, 14-7.5; 2, Celie VandenBosch, Flathead, 14-2; 3, Kylie Munsinger, Flathead 13-8.5.

Triple jump — 1, Mia Stephan, Flathead, 34-3.5; 2, Afton Wride, Flathead, 32-2; 3, Kylie Munsinger, Flathead, 31-4.5.

Pole vault — 1, Maya Carvey, Eureka, 7-7, 2, Lucy Reynolds, Eureka, 6-3; 3, Oakley Breslin, Flathead, 5-9.

Flathead County, MT
