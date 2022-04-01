Orlando FreeFall ride death: Investigation details expected Friday

A 73-year-old Gainesville man died Sunday evening following a motorcycle crash on State Road 20, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.
According to the report, the man was headed east on State Road 20, 2 miles west of County Road 234, when the motorcycle ran off the roadway and into the median. The driver, who was wearing a helmet, died at the scene, the report says.
This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida Highway Patrol: Gainesville man, 73, dies in motorcycle crash on State Road 20
