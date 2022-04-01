ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Orlando FreeFall ride death: Investigation details expected Friday

wogx.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThursday marked one week since 14-year-old Tyre Sampson fell to...

www.wogx.com

The Independent

Tyre Sampson: Child who fell to his death from Orlando amusement park ride identified

The teenager who plunged to his death from the world’s tallest free-standing drop tower ride at a Florida amusement park has been identified as a 14-year-old straight-A student who was on vacation with a friend’s family.Tyre Sampson, from Missouri, died on Thursday night when he fell from the Orlando Free Fall ride at ICON Park in Orlando just after 11pm.The teenager was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.Orange County Sheriff John Mina released the boy’s name at a press conference on Friday saying that the evidence so far pointed to his death being “a terrible...
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Complex

Florida Woman Reportedly Lied About Being Related to Teen Who Died at Amusement Park, GoFundMe Removes Scam Pages

The family of Tyre Sampson, the teen who fell to his death at an amusement park last week, say they’ve never met the woman who has repeatedly claimed to be his cousin. According to the Sun Sentinel, Tyre’s mother told Florida authorities she doesn’t know who “Shay Johnson” is, nor does anyone else in her family. Authorities have since confirmed the woman’s real name is Lewishena Browning, a 32-year-old Orlando resident.
ORLANDO, FL
Black Enterprise

Police Officers Summoned to Will Smith’s Mansion For Reported Drone Sighting

Police officers were seen at Will Smith’s mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly answering a call alleging a drone was flying through the neighborhood. According to the New York Post, the police were called to investigate the alleged sighting of a flying drone in the ritzy community. At least one police vehicle was seen at the 53-year-old actor’s house. Deputies have stated that they could not locate the reported drone, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WPTV

Did teen's big size factor in Orlando amusement ride death?

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A rising middle school football player in Missouri, only 14 but already 6 feet, 5 inches tall and well over 300 pounds, Tyre Sampson fell to his death fell to his death from a towering Orlando amusement ride. Lawyers for his family want to...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Man found shot to death in Orlando

Orlando police are investigating after a man was found shot to death Thursday night. It happened around 10 p.m. along Dollins Avenue in a neighborhood near Camping World Stadium, just south of the 408. Officers have not identified the victim and don't have any suspect information.
ORLANDO, FL
The Gainesville Sun

Florida Highway Patrol: Gainesville man, 73, dies in motorcycle crash on State Road 20

A 73-year-old Gainesville man died Sunday evening following a motorcycle crash on State Road 20, the Florida Highway Patrol reported. According to the report, the man was headed east on State Road 20, 2 miles west of County Road 234, when the motorcycle ran off the roadway and into the median. The driver, who was wearing a helmet, died at the scene, the report says. This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida Highway Patrol: Gainesville man, 73, dies in motorcycle crash on State Road 20
GAINESVILLE, FL
