Gates, NY

Gates Chili lacrosse pulls away late to win season opener

By Carl Jones
 3 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Spartans trailed 3-2 on their home turf midway through the third quarter. From there, Gates Chili went on a 6-2 run to secure the win and start their season in the win column.

Both teams were stingy on defense in the first as it was a 2-2 game heading into halftime. Just under five minutes into the second half, Gananda’s Drew Smith hit a nice spin move on a Spartan defender to break the 2-2 tie and put the Bombers on top.

Gates Chili would go on to dominate the rest of the game as Blake Fennell, Andrew Hewitt, Owen Curley, Michael Alley, Thien Nguyen would score five unanswered to put the game out of reach.

Fennell led the way for the Spartans with three goals and two assists while Curley was right behind him with two goals. Smith was a force for Gananda with three goals as well.

Gates Chili will hit the road and take on Newark next Tuesday, April 5th. Gananda will on Greece Storm in their home opener on Saturday, April 2nd.

