Dave Fikse, the president of Mercy Health-Cincinnati, part of Bon Secours Mercy Health, is set to retire in June according to a March 23 news release. During his tenure, Mr. Fikse helped break ground on a new hospital, opened various medical centers and led the team through the pandemic. Prior to his role as president, he served as COO of Mercy Health for two years.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 11 DAYS AGO