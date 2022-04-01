ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodway, TX

Woodway teen, now man indicted on 10 counts of child pornography

 3 days ago
WOODWAY, Texas — Nicholas Andrew Johnson, now 20, has been indicted on ten counts of child pornography. In 2019, Members of the Woodway Public Safety Department Criminal...

