Restaurant Franchising and Innovation Summit 2022

Got a killer product or service that’s taking off faster than you imagined? Trouble sleeping at night wondering who will be the first competitor to duplicate your operation? Certain that yours could be the next media sweetheart and success story, if only you could get the capital to grow? Tired of reading about expanding companies and knowing that you have a better concept?
Coffee and baked goods quick-service restaurant (QSR) Dunkin’ is looking to integrate its brand into more parts of consumers’ daily routines. The brand announced Wednesday (March 30) a partnership with cosmetics brand e.l.f. to offer co-branded makeup through the websites of the cosmetics brand and of Ulta Beauty. The collaboration features a coffee-scented lip scrub, a donut-inspired eyeshadow palette and more.
"The pessimist complains about the wind. The optimist expects it to change. The leader adjusts the sails.” John Maxwell. “Adjusting the sails” of one of the largest Canadian cannabis companies in the world is not an easy task. Meet the man who accepted the challenge and who’s trying to realize Canopy Growth’s (CSE:WEED) (NASDAQ:CGC) vision and drive corporate growth: David Klein.
Bradley Gayton stepped down as Coca-Cola's top lawyer in April 2021. He'd been on the job for about eight months and had announced new diversity guidelines before his resignation. Gayton entered into a consulting agreement with Coca-Cola after he vacated the GC seat. After Bradley Gayton resigned as the Coca-Cola...
Walgreens CEO Roz Brewer gives CNBC's Bertha Coombs a tour of the company's newest micro-fulfillment center. The automation helps cut costs and allows pharmacists in-store to spend more time with customers. It's a service Brewer looks to offer other pharmacies, like Walmart.
A 2021 white paper from DHL Express found that by 2025, 80% of all B2B interactions between suppliers and buyers will take place in digital channels. The company cited the introduction of tech-savvy millennials into the workforce and the rapid acceleration of digital trends because of the COVID-19 pandemic that forced large segments of the global workforce to shift to remote work.
As grocers see inflation rise to its highest point in 40 years, and as supply chain and labor issues pile on additional challenges, leaders in the space are doing everything in their power to change the conversation, turning the focus away from these difficulties. On Thursday (March 17), two major...
The e-commerce world is getting smaller, and millennials are increasingly driving the trend. To address this, direct-to-consumer (DTC) e-commerce platform ESW announced an agreement with UPS that will speed up shipments of international e-commerce orders for its customers. ESW provides enterprise commerce solutions for brands, including compliance, data security, fraud...
KIN Apparel founder Philomina Kane gets some sage advice on community, culture, and funding from fashion industry veteran Emma Grede. Reaching $1 million in sales is a milestone that can take years to achieve. For Emma Grede, it took one day. In 2016, Grede's size-inclusive denim brand, Good American, sold $1 million of product within hours of launching. By the midafternoon, the company was completely sold out of jeans. It didn't hurt that Good American's co-founder was reality TV star Khloé Kardashian.
At first glance, online platforms are built to be extended. Adding a range of services and products, adjacent to one another, but also connected, matches supply and demand across a continuum of activities. Thus, for the Ubers and the Airbnbs and the Lyfts and whole host of others, core businesses...
Bear has seen some success in deployment of late, including a bid to get its system in more restaurants in Japan. That push comes courtesy of backer SoftBank, as well as some ongoing labor shortages in the country. Japan has long eyed robots as a way to keep business moving for its aging population, and the pandemic only served to accelerate those needs. Here in the States, Bear has partnered with Chili’s, Compass Group, Denny’s, Marriott and Pepsi.
Welcome back to our Workplace newsletter. Today: welcome to the Calendar series, the ethics of job-hopping, and what people expect from their workplaces. — Michelle Ma, reporter (email | twitter) A day in the life of a public tech company's CEO. This is the first installment in Protocol's new Calendar...
Amazon is taking steps to make cities around the world more environmentally friendly, in the face of the deteriorating state of the world's climates. The company's AWS cloud computing arm has announced an expansion of its sustainable efforts, launching the AWS Sustainable Cities Accelerator to help growing companies leverage cloud computing for environmental and ecological ends.
PropTech startup Goodlord has raised £27 million ($35.5 million) in a Series B funding round to elevate the rental experience in the U.K. The funding round was led by Highland Europe with additional backing from Finch Capital, Latitude and Oxx. Highland Europe partner Laurence Garrett will also join Goodlord’s...
After 2020 and 2021 saw the rapid expansion of ghost kitchens, off-premises-only restaurants with no storefront, brands are now looking to utilize virtual reality (VR) technology to integrate storefronts back into their digital locations. On Wednesday (March 30), major quick-service restaurant (QSR) chain Wendy’s announced the opening of a digital...
“The new normal every company must accept to be successful is to create an emotionally safe working environment marked by respect, acceptance, and celebration of differences among employees. In other words, companies innovate better with diversity and inclusivity. Kenny Rogers, in his hit song, ‘Know When To Fold ‘Em’ tells...
As food costs continue to rise at an alarming rate, grocers are forced to choose between absorbing the cost, seeing their already narrow margins become even thinner, and passing the cost onto consumers, disincentivizing purchases and potentially losing customers. As such, it is becoming even more important for grocers to find ways to offset costs and bring in additional revenue.
Creative Bloq has two job roles open and we are looking for the perfect creative candidates to fill them. As the world's number one art and design website providing inspiration and advice for artists and designers, we create news, features, reviews, buying guides and tutorials on a vast array of topics from the latest tech and branding to traditional art and even web design.
Comments / 0