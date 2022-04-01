ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Cool down to give way to heat bump in temps

By Candy Cáceres
 3 days ago

On Thursday, we saw a little more sunshine around Kern County while temperatures remained below average.

We have a nice warm-up this weekend with temps reaching over 80 degrees on Saturday. Then, we’ll begin to cool down on Monday as a dry trough makes its way through our area, allowing for more breezy conditions.

We have a big warm-up headed our way as a significant hot air mass shifts over us from Wednesday-Friday of next week. Temps will be between 15-23 degrees above normal and are expected to exceed 90 degrees in the valley floor.

Air quality will be moderate tomorrow.

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

