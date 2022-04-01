ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Liam Gallagher – “C’MON YOU KNOW”

By Rachel Brodsky
Stereogum
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn May, former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher will release his third solo album, C’mon You Know. So far, he’s shared lead...

www.stereogum.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ringo Starr
Person
Liam Gallagher
The US Sun

I know why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock and I feel moved to defend him, says Piers Morgan

"This is going downhill fast," I tweeted about the Oscars last night as it slumped into its habitual third hour tedium. Minutes later, my tweet was proven spectacularly wrong, or possibly spectacularly right depending on your viewpoint, as furious Will Smith marched on stage and slapped Chris Rock in the face, before stomping back to his seat and hurling 4-letter abuse at him.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Taylor Hawkins had 10 different substances in his system, officials say

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins had 10 different substances in his system at the time of his death, Colombian officials said.The 50-year-old was playing on the South American leg of the band’s world tour when his sudden death was announced on Saturday.In a statement following an initial forensic examination, the Colombian Attorney General’s Office said a preliminary urine toxicology test indicated the presence of 10 different substances, including marijuana, antidepressants and opioids.The statement continued: “The National Institute of Forensic Medicine continues to conduct the necessary medical studies to ascertain the cause of death.#ATTENTION: Official statement from the Colombian Attorney General’s...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pre Order#Warner Records#Tesco
Daily Mail

'No. It cannot be. Heartbroken!' Miley Cyrus and Travis Barker lead the stars paying tribute to Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins after the drummer was found dead aged 50 in his hotel room

A bevy of musicians and stars shared their condolences on Friday following the shocking news of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins' death at age 50. Miley Cyrus announced on Instagram that she would be dedicating her next concert to the drummer, who was found unresponsive in his hotel room in Bogota, Colombia, on Friday night.
MUSIC
Primetimer

Bruce Willis exhibited signs of declining cognitive state in recent years, including an allegation he accidentally fired a prop gun in Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent's direction

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Times released the results of its investigation that may have prompted Willis' family to announce the 67-year-old movie star was "stepping away" from acting due to an aphasia diagnosis. "According to those who have worked with the elder Willis on his recent films, the actor has been exhibiting signs of decline in recent years. In interviews with The Times this month, nearly two dozen people who were on set with the actor expressed concern about Willis’ well-being," report the Times' Amy Kaufman and Meg James. "These individuals questioned whether the actor was fully aware of his surroundings on set, where he was often paid $2 million for two days of work, according to documents viewed by The Times. Filmmakers described heart-wrenching scenes as the beloved Pulp Fiction star grappled with his loss of mental acuity and an inability to remember his dialogue. An actor who traveled with Willis would feed the star his lines through an earpiece, known in the industry as an 'earwig,' according to several sources. Most action scenes, particularly those that involved choreographed gunfire, were filmed using a body double as a substitute for Willis." Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent recalled Willis accidentally firing a prop gun on set in 2020 while she played her daughter in the film Hard Kent. She recalled how they were filming a scene in which he was to protect her with a gun when he fired a blank on the wrong cue -- not once, but twice. “I’m supposed to think my life is about to end, and then my dad steps in to save the day,” Kent said, describing how her back was to Willis in the scene. Willis was supposed to deliver a line that would prompt Kent to duck. Instead, he fired the blanks with her back to him, so she was unable to duck each time. As The Times notes, Willis filmed 22 movies in four years -- an unusually large number for any actor.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Mother raises eyebrows after revealing she shares a bunkbed with her son because it took him 'forever' to adjust to sleeping apart on Channel 5's Council House Swap

A mother raised eyebrows when she admitted to sharing a bunkbed with her son because it took him 'forever' to adjust to sleeping apart on last night's episode of Council House Swap. Artist Leonie appeared on the Channel 5 show because she wanted to swap her £105-a-week, two-bedroom house in...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Guardian

Taylor Hawkins: drugs found in body of Foo Fighters drummer

The Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins had at least 10 substances in his body when he died suddenly in Bogotá, according to a preliminary toxicology test carried out by Colombian authorities. The 50-year-old musician was found dead in his hotel room on Friday afternoon, hours before the band was...
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Paul McCartney, 'Rolling Stones' Feud Over? Keith Richards Reveals the Truth

Over the past decades, fans have been choosing their sides between Beatles and The Rolling Stones as it seemed like they have a "beef" throughout their years-long career. However, Keith Richard sets the record straight in the latest interview, saying the matter was already resolved. According to Variety, Paul McCartney...
CELEBRITIES
loudersound.com

Watch Jane's Addiction leader Perry Farrell front Foo Fighters to sing Been Caught Stealing

Foo Fighters welcomed Jane's Addiction frontman Perry Farrell onstage during their headline appearance at the Lollapalooza festival in Santiago, Chile last week (March 18) for a raprurously-received run through JA classic Been Caught Stealing. Following fan favourite Best Of You, Dave Grohl introduced the audience to the Foo Fighters' special...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

The Meaning of “Blinded by the Light” by Manfred Mann’s Earth Band

It is rare for a cover of a song to overtake the original, but Manfred Mann’s Earth Band’s cover of “Blinded by the Light” is an exception. The song was originally written and recorded by Bruce Springsteen for his 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. Three years later, British rock band Manfred Mann’s Earth Band released their cover as the opening track of their 1976 album, The Roaring Silence. “Blinded by the Light” was an enormous hit for the band, leading to their breakthrough in the U.S.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy