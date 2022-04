Truly Hard Seltzers have certainly been all the rage these past few years, but of course, there are some occasions when you may be looking for a non-seltzer option. That’s where Truly Flavored Vodka comes in. It’s a new spirit inspired by bold and fruity Truly Hard Seltzer flavors, but with out the bubbles. You can choose from flavors like Strawberry Lemonade and Wild Berry to mix up a cocktail that’ll give you seltzer vibes, with a twist. If you’re looking to brighten up your bar cart and are 21 or older, here’s where to buy Truly Flavored Vodka.

