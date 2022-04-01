ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Massive S&P options trade may have roiled U.S. stocks on Thursday

By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WeDMu_0ew6joP900

NEW YORK, April 1 (Reuters) - Traders are pointing to a massive quarterly options trade on Thursday they said was from a JPMorgan (JPM.N) fund as one reason why the stock market took a nosedive late in the day, as options flows linked to the trade exacerbated market weakness.

The S&P 500 Index (.SPX) fell 1.2% in the last hour of trading on Thursday, marking the largest hourly drop for the index in more than three weeks. It finished the day down 1.56%, with some attributing part of the weakness to the large options trade that went down earlier in the day.

"I think that trade exacerbated volatility," said Brent Kochuba, founder of analytic service SpotGamma, noting that this was out of the ordinary since the quarterly hedging activity typically does not move markets much.

The way the trade is structured means when the market starts to fall, options dealers - typically big financial institutions who facilitate trading but seek to remain market neutral - would have been forced to sell an increasing number of stock futures, thereby aggravating the selloff, SpotGamma's Kochuba said.

Markets have had a rollercoaster quarter due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, volatile commodities prices and the U.S. Federal Reserve starting to hike interest rates. It was unclear what caused the initial late-afternoon market weakness on Thursday that triggered the cascade of stock futures selling. read more

The trade, which took place shortly before 11:00 am, was a large collar options trade, involving the sale of about 44,000 June calls and the purchase of an identical number of June put spreads, that would pay up if the S&P 500 were to decline more than 5% from its current level. A collar is an options hedging strategy involving a combination of puts and calls.

The trade also involved the sale of about 24,800 calls linked to the 4,300 level on the S&P 500, set to expire at the end of Thursday's session, as a way to guard against any sharp moves in the market during the trading session.

Traders pointed to the $19 billion JPMorgan Hedged Equity Fund as being behind the moves. The fund, which holds a basket of S&P 500 stocks along with options on the benchmark index and resets hedges once a quarter. As the fund is so large, traders know and anticipate its patterns.

Kochuba said that based on past trading patterns and details of investment strategies laid out in the fund's prospectus, the trade was initiated by the JPMorgan Hedged Equity Fund.

Joe Tigay, portfolio manager at Equity Armor Investments, also said the trades had the hallmark of the JPMorgan fund's hedging program.

Asked about the trades, Kristen Chambers, a spokesperson for JP Morgan Asset Management, confirmed that the fund has a scheduled quarterly hedging program but did not confirm the exact details of the trade.

Systematic traders, often hedge funds, take a rules-based approach in their investments and are often driven by fixed quarterly schedules rather than strong investment themes.

As such, other investors don't try to glean signals from their choices of options strike prices and expiration dates, as they would with a trade by a discretionary investor.

"This is a systematic trade that we see at the end of every quarter," Chris Murphy, co-head of derivatives strategy at Susquehanna International Group, said.

Thursday's trade, worth about $20 billion in notional terms - based on the index level - replaces a similar position opened at the end of last quarter, according to Trade Alert data.

Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; editing by Megan Davies and Sam Holmes

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters
Reuters

390K+

Followers

309K+

Posts

186M+

Views

Related
Motley Fool

3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

A stock market correction is the perfect opportunity for growth-seeking investors to go shopping. These rapidly-growing Nasdaq 100 stocks offer incredible value and significant long-term upside. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S P#Stock#Derivatives#Interest Rates#Spx#Spotgamma#The U S Federal Reserve
Seeking Alpha

Why The Stock Market May Have Finally Bottomed

We're witnessing considerable volatility in the stock market as the FOMC decision approaches. As the Fed's decision on interest rates approaches, the S&P 500/SPX (SP500) and stocks, in general, are going through another volatile phase. However, it's not just the FOMC meeting. Russia's invasion of Ukraine, soaring energy prices, high and persistent inflation, and now a possible Russian default all contribute to the recent selling wave on Wall Street.
STOCKS
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Prepare for a recession this summer, a bear market in real estate and a drop in stock prices, warns strategist David Rosenberg

Inflation has turned out to be not-so-transitory, and the Federal Reserve has its knives out. Well, its hammer, anyway. Raising interest rates — the U.S. central bank’s primary tool to restrain runaway prices — is a blunt instrument, at best, and until now, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has been reluctant to reach for it, let alone use it.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Benzinga

Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Can Shiba Inu Reach $1?

But Shiba Inu's value would have to keep skyrocketing to reach the $1 goal. Investing in SHIB in hopes that it will reach $1 is more like gambling than investing. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Warren Buffett Thinks This Investing Strategy Could Even Make a Monkey Rich

Warren Buffett views investing in stocks as a "positive-sum game." He believes that a diversified portfolio of stocks held long enough will make any investor a lot of money. One test of Buffett's "monkey strategy" shows that the legendary investor just might be right. You’re reading a free article with...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

390K+
Followers
309K+
Post
186M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy