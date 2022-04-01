ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Cesar Chavez Day marked by rallies and labor marches across California

By Sid Garcia
ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43YEro_0ew6iCx200

Cesar Chavez, the co-founder of the United Farm Workers Union, died in 1993.

Thursday, which would've been his 95th birthday, marked Cesar Chavez Day - a state holiday in California.

Along Olvera Street, a group rallied at the intersection of Cesar Chavez Avenue and Alameda Street as similar gatherings took place across the state.

A reason behind the call to action was to drum up support for Assembly Bill 2183, known as the Agriculture Labor Relations Voting Choice Act. The state bill would modernize the voting procedures for farm workers to determine if they want to be represented by a labor union.

Another reason is to remind people of what the late labor leader stood for. Not only did Chavez organize farm workers, but he also pushed service to community.

Nearly 30 years after his death, Elizabeth Strater, spokesperson for United Farm Workers, said Cesar Chavez Day is more than a history lesson.

"Chavez day, for us, is a day we're going to gather in community. For instance, last year, with the pandemic we spent time mobilizing for vaccination clinics, at times after the big citrus freezes we would have done food distributions," she said. "This is farm workers helping farm workers, and in general, being part of the labor movement."

Earlier this week, first lady Jill Biden was in Kern County for a naturalization ceremony ahead of the holiday.

Biden joined 31 people from nine countries as they took their U.S. citizenship oath of allegiance at the National Chavez Center in Keene. The event also honored farmworkers.

READ MORE | Jill Biden attends Kern County naturalization ceremony honoring farmworkers

First lady Jill Biden was in Kern County Monday to take part in a naturalization ceremony ahead of Cesar Chavez Day later this week.

Comments / 37

4th Generation S.F.
2d ago

Newsoms corrupt logic : he ruled that unions cant use mail in ballots because it is not secure, but he made mass mailing unsolicited ballots to California voters PERMANENT. Something really odd about that….

Reply(2)
9
calitx
3d ago

Biden and Jill joining citizenship oath ceremony is a slap on the face of people taking oath because of open borders… they are is respectful to citizens of United States by allowing people in!

Reply(1)
7
Tali Freeman
2d ago

man I love this 💪🏾🙌🏾👏🏾. Being from the black community i got to say I love my brown brothers and sisters 💪🏾. We all need to learn to embrace EACH OTHER!!!! thats the problem now smh 🤦🏾‍♂️. People unconsciously encourage segregation because ignorance is truly bliss. It Takes a village PEOPLE!! starting with the tribe!!! EACH ONE TEACH ONE 🤝🏾💯.

Reply(3)
7
If you enjoy reading articles from
ABC7
ABC7

110K+

Followers

11K+

Posts

31M+

Views

Follow ABC7 and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
KGET

Do you agree with Newsom’s plan to give reparations to Black Californians?

A previous version of this story inversely stated the results. Fifteen percent said Newsom should give Black Californians reparations and 85 percent said he should not. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Reparations Task Force is at a crossroads. Members are divided on which Black Americans should be eligible for compensation as atonement for slavery. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Kern County, CA
Society
County
Kern County, CA
Kern County, CA
Government
Local
California Society
City
Keene, CA
Local
California Government
The Independent

US orders Americans not to travel to Mexico district after violent reaction to arrest of suspected cartel boss

The US State Department has issued a travel advisory for the state of Tamaulipas in Mexico following an outbreak of violence near the US consulate in Nuevo Laredo. The consulate was forced to close for a short time on Monday after a gunfight broke out over the arrest of alleged Cartel Del Noreste drug cartel leader Juan Gerardo Trevino. Mr Trevino, also known as "El Huevo”, is facing extradition to the US, according to Reuters. He is charged with drug trafficking, money laundering, and state-level charges for murder, terrorism, extortion and criminal association. According to Ricardo Meija, Mexico's assistant...
IMMIGRATION
NBC Los Angeles

Pre-Dawn Earthquake Shakes Parts of Southern California

Some Southern Californians were awakened by shaking from a magnitude-3.4 earthquake early Tuesday centered in southwestern San Bernardino County. The pre-dawn quake was centered near Rancho Cucamonga and Ontario at about 3:30 a.m. It was 4.3 miles deep. There are no reports of damage or injuries. Shaking was reported in...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Cesar Chavez
Smithonian

U.S. Will Rename 660 Mountains, Rivers and More to Remove Racist Word

The United States Department of the Interior (DOI) proposed a list of new names for more than 660 geographic features across the country last month, the agency announced in a statement. Led by the U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, the first Native American to serve as cabinet secretary,...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Relations#Labor Union#Assembly#United Farm Workers
NBC News

California college professor sues students after midterm and final exams are posted online

An assistant professor at Chapman University filed a federal lawsuit accusing at least one student of posting parts of his midterm and final exams online. David A. Berkovitz, who teaches business at Chapman, a private university in Orange, California, accused five unnamed defendants of copyright infringement and wants the material removed from Course Hero, an education website that provides study material for students.
ORANGE, CA
LiveScience

San Andreas Fault's creeping section could unleash large earthquakes

The middle section of the San Andreas Fault may have the capacity to host larger earthquakes than previously believed. Between the towns of Parkfield and Hollister, the famous California fault undergoes something called aseismic creep. Instead of building up strain and then slipping in one earth-rattling moment, the two sections of fault move imperceptibly, releasing stress without causing large quakes. But looking back millions of years in time, researchers have found that this section of fault may have experienced earthquakes of magnitude 7 and higher. That is larger than the magnitude-6.9 Loma Prieta temblor that killed 63 people in the Bay Area in 1989.
SAN ANDREAS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
ABC10

Remains found in Nevada ID'd as missing California man

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Human remains found buried in a shallow grave in rural Nevada last year have been identified as those of a California man reported missing by his family in 2020. The Washoe County Medical Examiner's Office used DNA testing to identify the remains as those of Jered...
REDDING, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
110K+
Followers
11K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy