Top Headlines: 13News Now at 11 on March 31, 2022

A Virginia police chief said a spilled drink launched an argument that ended in a shooting that killed two people, including a reporter, and injured three others outside a downtown restaurant and bar over the weekend.
estions remain after Virginia State Police (VSP) and the Virginia Commonwealth University Police Department (VCUPD) were tasked with expediting the delivery of antivenom to Richmond for the treatment of a venomous snake bite.
HAMPTON, Va. — Two long months have passed since the disappearance of Hampton 4-year-old Codi Bigsby. Hampton police said the boy’s father, Cory Bigsby, reported him missing on January 31. A spokesman for the Hampton Police Division said there are no updates in the case. Still, community groups...
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man wanted for three homicides in Norfolk and Virginia Beach has been arrested. According to WTKR, 30-year-old Cola W. Beale was arrested late Wednesday night by the Hampton Police Division SWAT Team. Beale is facing three second-degree murder charges for a death in...
A Newport News man who was arrested and charged with four counts of attempted murder after a road rage incident in August 2020 now faces sentencing on just one count, after prosecutors moved to withdraw all but one of the charges last week.
Shots rang out outside Chichos Backstage during the early morning hours of March 19th. When she failed to show up to cover the incident, another reporter was sent to cover the crime. That's when her colleagues at The Virginian-Pilot learned 25-year-old Sierra and another person of the same age, Devon Malik Harris, were killed. Three others were injured.
NORFOLK, Va. — The Hampton Roads Black Caucus (HRBC) is hosting a community gun buyback event Saturday, March 19, in Norfolk. It comes as Hampton Roads grapples with surging violence. Already 32 people have been shot and killed since January 1. Joel Jones with HRBC says they hope to...
Comments / 0