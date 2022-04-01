ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Top Headlines: 13News Now at 11 on March 31, 2022

Cover picture for the articleThe man accused of killing three people across...

Hampton 4-year-old, Codi Bigsby, missing for 2 months

HAMPTON, Va. — Two long months have passed since the disappearance of Hampton 4-year-old Codi Bigsby. Hampton police said the boy’s father, Cory Bigsby, reported him missing on January 31. A spokesman for the Hampton Police Division said there are no updates in the case. Still, community groups...
Suspect in multiple homicides arrested in Hampton

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man wanted for three homicides in Norfolk and Virginia Beach has been arrested. According to WTKR, 30-year-old Cola W. Beale was arrested late Wednesday night by the Hampton Police Division SWAT Team. Beale is facing three second-degree murder charges for a death in...
13News Now Investigates: How effective are gun buybacks?

NORFOLK, Va. — The Hampton Roads Black Caucus (HRBC) is hosting a community gun buyback event Saturday, March 19, in Norfolk. It comes as Hampton Roads grapples with surging violence. Already 32 people have been shot and killed since January 1. Joel Jones with HRBC says they hope to...
