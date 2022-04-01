McDougal, Dixon to remain teammates at the next level with Potomac State baseball

Carol Janice (Vincent) Layman, 83, of Fairmont, passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Carington Park Rehabilitation Facility in Ashtabula, Ohio. She was born April 1,1938 in Fairmont; the daughter of the late Ivan and Josephine (Ware) Vincent. Carol was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, William H. Layman. Carol held a variety of occupations throughout her life, most notably as a real estate agent for Century 21, from where she retired. Carol enjoyed summers camping with family and friends, making pies and homemade bread with her husband for family holidays, and spoiling her dog, Sassy. Earlier in her life, she enjoyed participating in her local bowling league, attending cattle shows with her family, and card game nights with neighbors. After retirement, she and her husband enjoyed traveling to visit friends and always made their way back to the West Virginia hills to visit family. Carol is survived by her daughter, Patricia A. Linn and her husband Ron, of Fairmont ; her sons, Charles Ledsome, Jr and his wife, Vicki of Fairmont, and William C. Layman and his wife, Cheryl of Ohio; her grandchildren Crystal Bennington and her husband, John, Joshua Linn, Eric Wheeler and his wife, Melissa, Craig Layman and his wife, Hillary, and Jeremey Slaughter; her great-grandchildren Ashlyn and Tred Bennington, Keirra and Issak Linn, Oliver and Case Layman, Zar Parasca, and Coralynn Wheeler; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Otha Kent Vincent; and her sister, Sylvia Jean Alvaro. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the Fairmont Soup Opera or the Fairmont Union Mission in her honor. Friends and family are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street, Fairmont, on Thursday, March 31, 2022, from 2:00 -8:00 pm, and on April 1, 2022, at 4:00 pm until the time of the funeral service at 7pm, at the funeral home, Pastor Bert Coffman, officiating. Interment will take place on Monday, April 4, 2022, at the West Virginia National Cemetery with the immediate family.

FAIRMONT, WV ・ 5 DAYS AGO