Bridgeport, WV

McDougal, Dixon to remain teammates at the next level with Potomac State baseball

By Julia Westerman
WDTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport’s Ben McDougal and Anthony Dixon must like playing together, seeing as they’ll be teammates at Potomac State next year. McDougal and Dixon signed with...

WDTV

Michelle Kate Tucker

Michelle Kate Tucker, 27, of Fairmont, passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on August 8, 1994, in Fairmont; a daughter of Thomas Jesse Tucker and Mikyong (Kang) Tucker. Michelle passion was to be a Registered Nurse. She graduated from West Virginia University and then worked at WVU Medicine Ruby Memorial Hospital for a short time doing what she loved to do in the Neurological step-down unit. Michelle was a member of the Morgantown Korean Church. She loved to go camping, hiking and loved spending time with her family and friends. In addition to her parents, Michelle is survived by her sister, Laura Tucker and her boyfriend, Tyler Milton of Morgantown; her paternal grandparents, Jesse and Martha Tucker of Fairmont; her uncle Robert Tucker and his wife, Sharon of Fairmont; her aunt, Renee Tucker of Point Marion, Pennsylvania; her cousins, Sarah Meadows of Rivesville, Molly Tucker of Pennsylvania, and Michael Tucker of Morgantown; her four-legged buddy, Kona. Michelle was preceded in death by her uncle, Timothy Tucker. Memorial Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. The Tucker family would like to thank WVU Medicine Hospital especially Doctor Auber, The Cleveland Clinic, UPenn and WVU Hospice for the compassion and care that they gave to Michelle. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Saturday, April 2, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 3:00 p.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Scott Krepps, officiating. She will be cremated following the services. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Carol Janice (Vincent) Layman

Carol Janice (Vincent) Layman, 83, of Fairmont, passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Carington Park Rehabilitation Facility in Ashtabula, Ohio. She was born April 1,1938 in Fairmont; the daughter of the late Ivan and Josephine (Ware) Vincent. Carol was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, William H. Layman. Carol held a variety of occupations throughout her life, most notably as a real estate agent for Century 21, from where she retired. Carol enjoyed summers camping with family and friends, making pies and homemade bread with her husband for family holidays, and spoiling her dog, Sassy. Earlier in her life, she enjoyed participating in her local bowling league, attending cattle shows with her family, and card game nights with neighbors. After retirement, she and her husband enjoyed traveling to visit friends and always made their way back to the West Virginia hills to visit family. Carol is survived by her daughter, Patricia A. Linn and her husband Ron, of Fairmont ; her sons, Charles Ledsome, Jr and his wife, Vicki of Fairmont, and William C. Layman and his wife, Cheryl of Ohio; her grandchildren Crystal Bennington and her husband, John, Joshua Linn, Eric Wheeler and his wife, Melissa, Craig Layman and his wife, Hillary, and Jeremey Slaughter; her great-grandchildren Ashlyn and Tred Bennington, Keirra and Issak Linn, Oliver and Case Layman, Zar Parasca, and Coralynn Wheeler; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Otha Kent Vincent; and her sister, Sylvia Jean Alvaro. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the Fairmont Soup Opera or the Fairmont Union Mission in her honor. Friends and family are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street, Fairmont, on Thursday, March 31, 2022, from 2:00 -8:00 pm, and on April 1, 2022, at 4:00 pm until the time of the funeral service at 7pm, at the funeral home, Pastor Bert Coffman, officiating. Interment will take place on Monday, April 4, 2022, at the West Virginia National Cemetery with the immediate family.
FAIRMONT, WV

