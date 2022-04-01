ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

A 12-year-old was fatally shot by a classmate at a South Carolina middle school, officials say

By Aya Elamroussi
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CNN — A 12-year-old student was fatally shot by a classmate at a South Carolina middle school, officials said on Thursday. The suspected shooter, also 12, was arrested and charged with murder and other firearm charges in the shooting at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s...

Greenville County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Greenville, SC
City
Columbia, SC
Greenville, SC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
County
Greenville County, SC
#Shooting#Murder#Tanglewood Middle School
Community Policy