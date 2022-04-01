Fruita Tops Central 5-0 In First Meeting Of Season

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — Two D51 teams went head to head out at Community Hospital Unity Field when the Fruita Wildcats met up with the Central Warriors Thursday. It was the Wildcats first SWL game of the young season. Central was hoping to bounce back from a 3-1 loss to Durango earlier in the week. Ultimately, it would be the Wildcats picking up the W topping Central 5-0.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.