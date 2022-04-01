ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fruita, CO

Fruita Tops Central 5-0 In First Meeting Of Season

By Mike Kretz
KREX
KREX
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DfXLf_0ew6f3lr00

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — Two D51 teams went head to head out at Community Hospital Unity Field when the Fruita Wildcats met up with the Central Warriors Thursday. It was the Wildcats first SWL game of the young season. Central was hoping to bounce back from a 3-1 loss to Durango earlier in the week. Ultimately, it would be the Wildcats picking up the W topping Central 5-0.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Tribune-Review

2022 TribLive HSSN Boys Basketball All-Stars | Terrific 10

This was a history-making year for WPIAL boys basketball with Our Lady of the Sacred Heart leading the way. The record-setting Chargers were one of three teams that won a WPIAL title with an undefeated record, joining Quaker Valley and Laurel Highlands. All three championships squads are represented here among the TribLive HSSN Terrific 10 boys basketball all-stars.
BASKETBALL
KREX

KREX

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
772K+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy