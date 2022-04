FRANKLIN CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Senator Bill Stanley (R-20) is a regular at the Capitol and the courthouse, and at speedways in Virginia and the Carolinas. Stanley teamed up with former NASCAR driver Hermie Sadler to challenge the state’s ban on skill games. And now they have a race team sponsored by Pace-O-Matic, a company that manufactures many of the skill games operating in Virginia.

