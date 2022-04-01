ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City flight makes emergency landing due to shattered windshield

By Melanie Porter
FOX 13 News
 3 days ago
A Delta flight leaving from the Salt Lake City International Airport had to make an emergency landing after the plane's windshield shattered while in the air on Thursday.

A passenger on the plane, Dr. Kirk Knowlton, shared a photo with FOX 13 News of the shattered windshield.

KIRK KNOWLTON, MD

In a tweet, Knowlton said that during the flight out of SLC, it was announced the plane would need to make an emergency landing in Denver because of the window.

The plane was headed to Washington D.C. before it had to land. Delta Air Lines said there were 198 passengers on-board the flight.

Knowlton said the crew told passengers the shattered window happened spontaneously.

The plane was able to safely land in Denver and passengers were able to get back in the air and on to their destinations. Knowlton acknowledged that the Delta crew was able to handle the situation "very nicely."

Representatives from Delta Air Lines released a statement in regard to the incident:

"Delta flight 760 from Salt Lake City to Washington D.C. experienced a maintenance issue mid-flight. Out of an abundance of caution, the flight crew diverted into Denver and the plane landed routinely. Our team worked quickly to accommodate customers on a new plane, and we sincerely apologize for the delay and inconvenience to their travel plans."

