ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Craig Way talks to Jim Dent

hornfm.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHe’s been a famous author. He’s been an inspiration. And he’s...

hornfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik slammed for ‘nasty comment’ to Yian Chen for ‘ONLY being an anesthesiologist & not a doctor’

JEOPARDY! fans fumed after host Mayim Bialik made a "nasty comment" INSULTING a contestant's profession. She called first-timer Yian Chen "only" an anesthesiologist and "not a doctor" in banter that flatlined. During the meet-and-greet portion of the April 1 gameshow episode, host Mayim dug into one player with less-than-impressive precision.
TV SHOWS
Motorious

Bonnie And Clyde Replica Car Lived A Long Life Of Fraud

Let's hope this ends better than the last time someone sat in one of these things. We've all heard the incredible stories surrounding America's favorite criminal couple, Bonnie and Clyde. These two monsters toured the United States, robbing anything and everyone they could get their hands on, leaving only a trail of death behind them. After two years of playing a constant game of cat and mouse, the pair was eventually "caught." Of course, we mean that their bodies were violently ripped apart by a seemingly endless barrage of over 50 rounds each, which fit the crimes perfectly. Finally, the murderous duo was stopped, and to celebrate, their car was paraded around America as a show of dominance to any criminals who might try the same stunt. Except, it wasn't actually their car which was hauled around like a thanksgiving turkey. There were, in reality, five separate clones of the Bonnie and Clyde car, which were all apparently used to portray the brutal gangster's vehicle, and as you may have guessed, this is one of them.
CARS
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Victor Has the Fight of His Life on His Hands as Ashland Refuses to Go Quietly — Plus, Jack Shocker Ahead and Lily’s Big Idea Leaves Fans Fuming

Young & Restless had a very strong week with the Ashland versus Victor stuff. Bringing Nick in to get all snarly and then confide in Sharon, Adam and Sally furtively discussing what *might* happen at Newman as a result of the chaos, Nikki running interference, and of course the showdown in the office between the Locke Ness Monster and the Black Knight, which was fab. In other story news, viewers seem fairly done with the Baby Dominic plot, kinda intrigued by what’s happening with Jack, and irked with Lily.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Parents Magazine

'Property Brothers' Star Drew Scott and Wife Linda Phan Share Their Pregnancy Journey: 'We're Just Embracing It as It Comes'

Property Brothers star Drew Scott and podcast producer Linda Phan—his wife of almost four years (and partner of nearly 12)—are getting ready to welcome their first child together. As they prepare, Phan says she's been surprised by how fast it all seems to be going, but notes one of the biggest challenges has been making sure they have the time to experience the pregnancy as a couple.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives Somehow Missed Two Huge Opportunities When It Chose to Terrorize ‘Elani’ and Paulina

The show seems to want to have its cake and eat it too. From the moment he walked onto our screens, Days of Our Lives’ TR has been a puzzle. And that, we need to point out, isn’t a bad thing. Being uncertain of a character’s true motives is a hallmark of drama and daytime. But as time’s gone on, it’s started to seem like the show itself doesn’t know how to put that puzzle together.
TV SERIES
Vibe

LaShun Pace, Legendary Gospel Singer From The Anointed Pace Sisters, Dead At 60

Click here to read the full article. LaShun Pace, renowned gospel singer-songwriter and founding member of The Anointed Pace Sisters, had died. She was 60 years old. The Stellar Award winner had been on dialysis for five years and awaiting a new kidney, but passed away at an Atlanta hospital due to organ failure, Pace’s sister, Lydia, told 11 Alive. The tragic news was confirmed by her management team and family on Monday (March 21) in a post across her social media accounts. “Official announcement from the Pace Family,” the statement reads. “Please keep @loveaarion and the entire family in prayer....
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Primetimer

Bruce Willis exhibited signs of declining cognitive state in recent years, including an allegation he accidentally fired a prop gun in Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent's direction

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Times released the results of its investigation that may have prompted Willis' family to announce the 67-year-old movie star was "stepping away" from acting due to an aphasia diagnosis. "According to those who have worked with the elder Willis on his recent films, the actor has been exhibiting signs of decline in recent years. In interviews with The Times this month, nearly two dozen people who were on set with the actor expressed concern about Willis’ well-being," report the Times' Amy Kaufman and Meg James. "These individuals questioned whether the actor was fully aware of his surroundings on set, where he was often paid $2 million for two days of work, according to documents viewed by The Times. Filmmakers described heart-wrenching scenes as the beloved Pulp Fiction star grappled with his loss of mental acuity and an inability to remember his dialogue. An actor who traveled with Willis would feed the star his lines through an earpiece, known in the industry as an 'earwig,' according to several sources. Most action scenes, particularly those that involved choreographed gunfire, were filmed using a body double as a substitute for Willis." Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent recalled Willis accidentally firing a prop gun on set in 2020 while she played her daughter in the film Hard Kent. She recalled how they were filming a scene in which he was to protect her with a gun when he fired a blank on the wrong cue -- not once, but twice. “I’m supposed to think my life is about to end, and then my dad steps in to save the day,” Kent said, describing how her back was to Willis in the scene. Willis was supposed to deliver a line that would prompt Kent to duck. Instead, he fired the blanks with her back to him, so she was unable to duck each time. As The Times notes, Willis filmed 22 movies in four years -- an unusually large number for any actor.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SheKnows

Sheila Urges Deacon to Go Caveman on Brooke — and Steffy Overhears Thomas’ Cryptic Phone Call

At the cabin, Liam waves Brooke in the door as he concludes a work call. He can see his mother-in-law isn’t okay and asks how he can help. Brooke is looking for Hope. Liam encourages her to talk to him if she needs to unload. Brooke says that means a lot and opens up that everything happened so quickly. It’s all her fault, but she just misses her husband. Brooke is still mystified as to why she did what she did. Liam questions her handing Ridge over to Taylor on a silver platter. Brooke admits she offered him a divorce. Liam is aghast and urges her to go fight for her marriage. Brooke agrees, hugs him, and takes off.
ENTERTAINMENT
Aspen Daily News

CMC hosts free author talks this week with Craig Childs

Colorado Mountain College is hosting writer Craig Childs for three author talks this week in the Roaring Fork and Colorado River valleys. Through CMC’s 2022 Common Reader program, the Colorado-based author will be reading and discussing his fascinating collection of personal essays entitled, “The Animal Dialogues: Uncommon Encounters in the Wild.”
ASPEN, CO
Popculture

Two Daytime Talk Shows With Dr. Phil Connection Canceled

The end has come for a pair of daytime talk shows from the production company owned by Jay McGraw's Stage 29 Prods. McGraw is likely better known as the son of TV doctor Dr. Phil McGraw, with these cancellations adding to the pile already connected to the doctor's name. The...
TV SHOWS
Essence

Nicole Remy Talks Finding Love The Traditional Way On 'The Courtship'

The reality newcomer is sifting through 16 suitors, looking for love the Regency way on USA's newest dating show concept. With reality dating shows full of salacious hijinks and tactical double-crosses in the interest of “true love,” Nicole Rémy is looking for a chivalrous suitor – as traditionally as one can on a dating competition.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy