Theater & Dance

English Touring Opera 2021 – 22 Review: The Golden Cockerel

By Alan Neilson
operawire.com
 3 days ago

A Strong Presentation Proves The Relevance Of Rimsky-Kosakov’s Final Opera For The 21st Century. Rimsky-Korsakov wrote 13 operas, yet outside his native Russia they have struggled to establish themselves, notching up only the occasional performance, with the possible exception of his final opera “The Golden Cockerel,” which has always managed to...

operawire.com

operawire.com

English National Opera Cancels Two Performances of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Due to COVID-19

The English National Opera has canceled the first performances of “The Handmaid’s Tale” due to COVID-19. The London company noted, “due to complications caused by COVID during the rehearsal process, we are sorry to announce that the performances of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ on Monday 4 April at 19.00 and Wednesday 6 April at 19.00 are cancelled.”
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

Royal Opera House 2021-22 Review: Peter Grimes

Allan Clayton Shines in Deborah Warner’s Unsparing Production. (Credit: ROH 2022 (c) Yasuko Kageyam) Benjamin Britten’s “Peter Grimes,” an opera of community disaster, has lately belonged in London to Edward Gardner in the pit and Stuart Skelton in the title role, both searingly brilliant. Deborah Warner’s new production, headed by tenor Allan Clayton, offers a vivid and contemporary alternative vision of the work that deserves to run and run.
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

Metropolitan Opera Identifies Heckler & Bans Him From Future Performances

(Credit: Marty Sohl / Met Opera) The Metropolitan Opera has identified the heckler who interrupted a performance of “Ariadne auf Naxos.”. According to Classic FM who received a statement from the Metropolitan Opera, “The Met has identified the rogue audience member, who quickly exited the theatre after his outburst, since he will not be allowed to attend future performances. There have been no other recent incidents of this nature.”
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

Bard SummerScape to Present ‘The Silent Woman’

The Bard SummerScape festival is set to present R. Strauss’ “The Silent Woman (Die Schweigsame Frau),” the only true comic opera by Richard Strauss. The production will be a rare American presentation of the work with the new production directed by German director Christian Räth. The director noted, “in my eyes, ‘The Silent Woman’ is first and foremost a declaration of love to the art of opera. This ‘woman’ is anything but silent, and even at the age of 87 feels surprisingly up to date. The exuberant eccentricity of the characters, as well as a rebellious and anarchic sense of humor, are what make this piece so appealing at first sight. But behind the brilliant surface of the farce, the opera also reveals a deeply human and emotional side. It’s a story of solitude, aging, and farewell, not only for the male protagonist, the misanthropist Sir Morosus, but also for the opera’s authors, Stefan Zweig and Richard Strauss, at the unsettling time of its creation. They make us experience the ways that joy and melancholy, the prosaic and the extraordinary, and the ephemeral and the eternal are all inextricably intertwined – in life as well as on the stage.”
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

Welsh National Opera Launches ‘WNO on Tour’ Podcast

Welsh National Opera has announced the launch of a brand-new podcast series, titled “WNO on Tour.”. Listeners can join host Lorna Prichard as she discusses with artists and crew members their experiences of working on touring productions. Among her guests will be artists such as sopranos Alexia Voulgaridou and Elin Prichard, and WNO’s longtime Company Manager Ian Douglas. Prichard currently hosts WNO’s English series “The O Word,” and Welsh series “Cipolwg.”
MUSIC
American Songwriter

The Meaning of “Blinded by the Light” by Manfred Mann’s Earth Band

It is rare for a cover of a song to overtake the original, but Manfred Mann’s Earth Band’s cover of “Blinded by the Light” is an exception. The song was originally written and recorded by Bruce Springsteen for his 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. Three years later, British rock band Manfred Mann’s Earth Band released their cover as the opening track of their 1976 album, The Roaring Silence. “Blinded by the Light” was an enormous hit for the band, leading to their breakthrough in the U.S.
MUSIC
The Guardian

Phantom of the Opera review – an inventive and supersized Sydney Harbour spectacular

You know the old adage about buses, right? You wait for one for ages, then two turn up. It’s been 14 years since the last production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Phantom of the Opera played in Sydney, when Anthony Warlow reprised the title role that made him an international star. Now, in the space of a few months – thanks to Covid – the city will host two within the space of six months.
PERFORMING ARTS
operawire.com

Opera Australia 2022 Review: La Juive

Natalie Aroyan & Diego Torre Shine in Carefully Constructed Production. First performed in Paris in 1835, Fromontel Halévy’s “La Juive” finally opened its first Australian season at Sydney Opera House on March 9, 2022, in this co-production between Opéra National de Lyon and Opera Australia.
WORLD
operawire.com

Metropolitan Opera 2021-22 Review: Eugene Onegin

Ailyn Pérez, Igor Golovatenko, Piotr Beczala Shine in Stunning Revival. On March 25, 2022, the Metropolitan Opera presented this season’s premiere of Tchaikovsky’s “Eugene Onegin.” Deborah Warner’s 2013 production holds strong nearly a decade later through its emphasis on the humanity of the moment and the music. Led by Maestro James Gaffigan, Friday’s cast was comprised of artists new and familiar to the work, who never failed to seize the instant and thrill the audience.
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

Toledo Opera to ‘Get into the Spirit of Opera’

Toledo Opera is set to present “Get Into the Spirit of Opera” on March 24, 2022. The celebratory event aims to spotlight the upcoming opening of “La Traviata,” which is set to open on April 22, 2022. “Toledo Opera is excited to be producing a new...
TOLEDO, OH
operawire.com

Lincoln Center to Present World Premiere of Georgia Shreve’s ‘Courageous Women of Antiquity’

Lincoln Center will present the world premiere performance of Georgia Shreve’s “Courageous Women of Antiquity” at Alice Tully Hall on April 26, 2022. Shreve’s work comprises two semi-operatic oratorios, one celebrating Lavinia, a woman who defied kings and threats of war, to marry her love, Aeneus, and the other, Anna Komnene, author of the “Alexiad,” a chronicle of her father’s time as the Byzantine Emperor. Shreve’s texts are inspired and stylized after Homer’s “Iliad,” with the “Aeneid” and Komnene’s “Alexiad.”
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

Arizona Opera to Adapt ‘Carmen’ into Graphic Novel

Arizona Opera is set to adapt a graphic novel of Bizet’s “Carmen” on Kickstarter. The graphic novel adaptation will be written by Alek Shrader and illustrated by artist P. Craig Russell and Aneke. It will also be lettered by Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou. “It’s a thrill for Arizona Opera...
ARIZONA STATE
operawire.com

Opera de Monte-Carlo to Support People of Ukraine

The Opéra de Monte-Carlo has announced that it will join forces with other cultural institutions to support the people of Ukraine. The organization announced that all proceeds from the premiere of “Wozzeck” on March 25, 2022 will be donated to the Monaco Red Cross. Other cultural institutions...
PERFORMING ARTS
operawire.com

OperaVision Announces April Program Featuring Weill & Wagner

OperaVision has announced the four streams for April which will feature German operas by Richard Wagner and Kurt Weill. The month will begin with “The Seven Deadly Sins Weill” from Opera North. Weill’s shimmering “sung ballet” will star soprano Wallis Giunta and dancer Shelley Eva Haden.
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

Greek National Opera & NEON Team Up for Yorgos Lanthimos’ ‘Bleat’ Starring Emma Stone

The Greek National Opera (GNO) and NEON will present the premiere of “Bleat,” a new film by Yorgos Lanthimos, on May 6, 7, and 8, 2022 at GNO’s Stavros Niarchos Hall. The film, which features Emma Stone and Damien Bonnard, is the second work commissioned as part of GNO and the NEON “The Artist on the Composer” program following a 2019 installation by Nikos Navridis. Lantimos is the director of such films as “Dogtooth,” “The Lobster,” and “The Favourite.”
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

Dallas Symphony Announces Cast Change for ‘Eugene Onegin’

The Dallas Symphony has announced a cast change for its upcoming performances of “Eugene Onegin.”. The company noted that Melody Wilson will sing the role of Olga replacing Deniz Uzun, who was originally scheduled. Wilson has performed with Opera Theatre of St. Louis, Union Avenue Opera, Theater Bremen, the...
DALLAS, TX

