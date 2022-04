While some music lovers are enjoying New Music Friday, Tory Lanez is offering his take for Fargo Friday. The singer has been entangled in a bit of controversy over the past week but he's shifting focus in hopes of drawing attention to his new track, "Taken Care." The head-bopping R&B single initially comes across as a vibe that may be romantic, but when you dissect the lyrics, Lanez is spinning a tale about a toxic relationship that may need to come to an end.

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO