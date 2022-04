KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - The Tri-City Storm posted a 4-0 shutout of the Sioux Falls Stampede Friday night at the Viaero Center. Mitchell Miller broke a USHL record with his 31st goal of the season, the most ever recorded by a defenseman in the league’s history. Miller also broke the Storm’s single-season powerplay goals record on the same play. Tri-City reached the 40-win plateau in the victory. The 2021-2022 team joined the 2003-2004 and 2018-2019 Anderson Cup Championships teams as the only teams in the organization’s history to notch at least 40 wins in a single season. Sebastian Wraneschitz recorded his second career shutout in net for the Storm in the 4-0 decision. Tri-City will host Sioux Falls again on Saturday in Kearney for “Youth Hockey Night.”

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO