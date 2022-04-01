ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hastings, NE

Grand Island boys soccer easily handles Hastings

By Kasey Mintz
KSNB Local4
 3 days ago

KSNB Local4

Hastings College, UNK host Central Nebraska Track Challenge

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Central Nebraska Challenge took place at Kearney High on Saturday with the all-day event being hosted by Hastings College and UNK. College teams from the NAIA down to Division III in Nebraska and surrounding states participated. Video highlights above include field events in women’s discus...
KEARNEY, NE
Grand Island Independent

Winds peaked at 62 mph Tuesday in Grand Island

A March wind roared through central Nebraska on Tuesday with the Central Nebraska Regional Airport registering a 62 mph gust. That peak was measured at 1:19 p.m. Tuesday, said meteorologist Alan Hickford of the National Weather Service in Hastings. Gusts from the north of more than 50 mph were registered...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Grand Island Independent

Husker assistant Ron Brown to speak in Hastings Sunday

Nebraska assistant football coach Ron Brown will speak at a free event Sunday afternoon in Hastings. The appearance will begin at 3 p.m. in French Memorial Chapel at Hastings College. The address is 710 N. Turner Ave. The title of the talk is “Heroes.” Brown is Nebraska’s senior offensive analyst....
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Palmer family dealing with two life-changing tragedies at once

While already dealing with the death of a loved one, the Mirelez and Buettner family home caught fire Monday morning. The event is coming up April 9, at 9 a.m. in downtown Grand Island. Andy Nelson. Updated: 6 hours ago. Grand Comic Fest 4 Coming to Grand Island. I'm Happy...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

No joke: Storm blank Stampede on April Fool’s Night

KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - The Tri-City Storm posted a 4-0 shutout of the Sioux Falls Stampede Friday night at the Viaero Center. Mitchell Miller broke a USHL record with his 31st goal of the season, the most ever recorded by a defenseman in the league’s history. Miller also broke the Storm’s single-season powerplay goals record on the same play. Tri-City reached the 40-win plateau in the victory. The 2021-2022 team joined the 2003-2004 and 2018-2019 Anderson Cup Championships teams as the only teams in the organization’s history to notch at least 40 wins in a single season. Sebastian Wraneschitz recorded his second career shutout in net for the Storm in the 4-0 decision. Tri-City will host Sioux Falls again on Saturday in Kearney for “Youth Hockey Night.”
NHL
Kearney Hub

Nebraska volleyball headed back to play Creighton in Omaha this season

For the second year in a row, the Nebraska volleyball team will travel to Omaha to play Creighton. While the Nebraska-Creighton match would normally rotate between Lincoln and Omaha, Nebraska chose to go back to Omaha in back-to-back seasons. That’s because the NCAA Final Four is in Omaha in 2022,...
OMAHA, NE
KSNB Local4

Andy Nelson

While already dealing with the death of a loved one, the Mirelez and Buettner family home caught fire Monday morning. The event is coming up April 9, at 9 a.m. in downtown Grand Island. I'm Happy About That. Updated: 7 hours ago. Local4 TODAY. UNK and CCC team up to...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

North Platte Buffalo Bill Track and Field Invite Results

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Bulldogs hosted the Buffalo Bill Track and Field Meet at home on April 1, 2022. The following is a list of results. The following schools were competing at the Buffalo Bill Track and Field Meet; North Platte, Gering, Hastings, Kearney and Scottsbluff.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
Sioux City Journal

South Sioux girls take down West in overtime

SOUTH SIOUX CITY-- The South Sioux City girls soccer team took down Sioux City West on Thursday, as an overtime goal lifted the Cardinals past the Wolverines. South Sioux scored two goals in the first half and one in the second, while West scored one goal in the first half and two in the second, and the teams ended regulation with a 3-3 tie.
SIOUX CITY, IA
KSNB Local4

Nebraska football coach speaks on ‘heroes’ at Hastings College

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraska football senior offensive analyst Ron Brown was on campus at Hastings College on Sunday to discuss his philosophies on culture and religion at the French Memorial Chapel. A handful of people attended the free event at Hastings College, where Brown has frequently visited during his...
HASTINGS, NE
York News-Times

Osceola invite includes High Plains and Lutheran boys, too

OSCEOLA - The Osceola Bulldogs behind junior Isaiah Zelasney rolled to a 114-82 win over second place Giltner on Friday. The Bulldogs were led by defending state champion Zelasney who won the 100, 200, 400. These are the same races he captured gold last year at the 2021 Nebraska Class D State Championships.
OSCEOLA, NE
Sand Hills Express

South Loup Girls Win Elwood Track Invite and SL Boys Finish Third / Anselmo-Merna Competes at Buffalo Bill Invite

South Loup won the girls team title at the Hi-Line track meet in Elwood. South Loup was the girls team champion with 136.2 points and Southwest was a distant 2nd with 60.6 points. Among the highlights, The Lady Bobcats went one and two in both the 100 and 200. Halie Recoy was champion in both followed by Bryn Schwarz who was runner-up in both. South Loup took the top three spots in the mile. Ivy Tullis was first followed by Tallianna Martin in 2nd and Ella Cool was third. South Loup swept the relays winning the 4×100, 4×400, and 4×800. Abby Stallbaumer won the girls discus with an effort of 117’5″. Reagan Cool won the pole vault clearing 9’6″. On the boys side, South Loup finished third in the team standings. The Bobcats went first and second in the 800. Cache Gracey was first and Silas Cool was runner-up. South Loup was first in second in the mile with Logan Recoy champion and Trey Connell was runner-up. The Bobcats won the 4×800 in a time of 8:51.63. South Loup won the combined team trophy.
ELWOOD, NE
NebraskaTV

Axtell sweeps at the Dick O'Neill Invite

KEARNEY, Neb. — The Axtell Wildcats showed out in both the boys and girls divisions, sweeping both titles at the Dick O'Neill Invite Friday. The boys scored 115 points while the girls finished with 104. Emma Callen was a dual winner for the Wildcats in the 100 and 200...
AXTELL, NE
KSNB Local4

Fire in Blue Hill put out by several agencies

AYR, Neb. (KSNB) - Monday brought some heavy winds to south Central Nebraska, bringing along with it a few wildfires in that area. One of those fires sparked in Ayr here a fire caught hold in a cornfield near the intersection of Marian and Powerline Roads. Multiple surrounding agencies responded...
AYR, NE

