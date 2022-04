Opera San José has announce its 2022-23 season. The season marks the first under the leadership of Shawna Lucey. “I’m happy to say that under the stewardship of my predecessor Khori Dastoor, Opera San José successfully navigated hardship throughout the pandemic, and has emerged stronger and more vibrant than ever before. I am honored to be part of this legacy and committed to furthering the company’s mission to make opera more accessible to all. A large part of these efforts will be driven by partnering with communities here in the South Bay,” Lucey said in an official press statement.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 11 DAYS AGO