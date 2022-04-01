ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Hot Chili Peppers receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

The Red Hot Chili Peppers have been honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The rock band - whose current line-up consists of lead vocalist Anthony Kiedis, bassist Flea, drummer Chad Smith and guitarist John Frusciante - were given the prestigious honour of a spot on Hollywood Boulevard...

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

ABOUT

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

