ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Obituary: Composer Lyell Cresswell Dies at 77

By Afton Wooten
operawire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Zealand-born composer Lyell Cresswell passed away on March 20, 2022. Cresswell was born on October 13, 1944. He studied music in Wellington, Toronto, Aberdeen, and Utrecht. In 2022, Victoria University of Wellington awarded Cresswell with an honorary DMus degree. After his studies, Cresswell moved to Scotland where...

operawire.com

Comments / 0

Related
Slipped Disc

Sadness: A fine Scots composer has died

We regret to report the death of John McLeod, a wondrously gifted composer and unfailingly courteous man whose music is performed with respect and affection in many countries. John was 88 and we will not see his like again. He outlived his dear wife Margaret by just six months. Their...
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Death of New Zealand’s leading composer, 77

The foremost New Zealand composer Lyell Cresswell died today of cancer in Scotland, where he had migrated. Wellington born, Cresswell lived and worked in Edinburgh from 1985. He wrote extensively for orchestra and was performed at the BBC Proms. In Scotland, he in Scotland, was artistic director of the Edinburgh Contemporary Arts Trust’s two New Zealand music festivals in 1998 and 2001.
WORLD
operawire.com

Obituary: Conductor Michail Jurowski Dies at 76

Russian conductor Michail Jurowski died on March 19, 2022, in a Berlin hospital of organ failure at the age of 76. Born in Moscow on Dec. 25, 1945, he was the son of composer Vladimir Michailovich Jurowski and Shostakovitch was a friend of the family. As a child, he played four-hand piano music and went on to study at the Moscow Conservatory with Leo Ginzburg and Alexey Kandinsky.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Utrecht University#Orchestral Music#Music Festival#Dmus
The US Sun

Royal Family news – Fans spot ‘telling’ clue about Beatrice’s ‘shocking’ reaction to dad Prince Andrew walk with Queen

PRINCESS Beatrice's 'shocking' reaction to seeing her father Prince Andrew and her grandmother, The Queen, at Prince Philips' funeral differed from Eugenie's, says expert. According to body language expert Judi James, Beatrice gave off very different signals as Andrew entered the memorial service at Westminster Abbey guiding their grandmother the Queen.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

James Jordan celebrates daughter Ella's milestone with 'heavy heart'

James Jordan is no stranger to sharing his deepest feelings on social media and Wednesday was no different, as he took to Instagram to spread a little bit of happiness following the devastating news that The Wanted singer Tom Parker had passed away. After he posted his own heartfelt tribute...
CELEBRITIES
FOX West Texas

Holland Symposium to feature award-winning composer

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University will present Julie Giroux, an Emmy Award-winning composer and orchestrator, as the featured speaker for the 2022 E. James Holland University Symposium Friday, March 25. Giroux will deliver two presentations during the symposium and both are free and open to the public.
SAN ANGELO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Music
operawire.com

Michelle Bradley, Brian Jagde, Kenneth Overton, Allegra Da Vita & Leona Mitchell Headline Tulsa Opera’s 2022-23 Season

Tulsa Opera has announced its 75th anniversary season. The company will kick things off with the company premiere of Rossini’s “The Italian Girl.” The opera will star Allegra De Vita, Aaron Crouch, Robert Mellon, Ashraf Sweailam, Abigail Raiford, and V. Savoy McIlwain. Leslie Dunner conducts the production by Kimille Howard.
TULSA, OK
operawire.com

Metropolitan Opera Identifies Heckler & Bans Him From Future Performances

(Credit: Marty Sohl / Met Opera) The Metropolitan Opera has identified the heckler who interrupted a performance of “Ariadne auf Naxos.”. According to Classic FM who received a statement from the Metropolitan Opera, “The Met has identified the rogue audience member, who quickly exited the theatre after his outburst, since he will not be allowed to attend future performances. There have been no other recent incidents of this nature.”
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

Dallas Symphony Announces Cast Change for ‘Eugene Onegin’

The Dallas Symphony has announced a cast change for its upcoming performances of “Eugene Onegin.”. The company noted that Melody Wilson will sing the role of Olga replacing Deniz Uzun, who was originally scheduled. Wilson has performed with Opera Theatre of St. Louis, Union Avenue Opera, Theater Bremen, the...
DALLAS, TX
KMOV

New musical composed by St. Louis based composer to debut at COCAwrites Festival

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Center of Creative Arts will show a new musical written by a St. Louis composer on April 14-16. Big Machine fka The Butterfly Room, by Colin Healy, is about the potential of youth among the degradation of the real world in America. While working for a big company, the young people must learn how to deal with what life throws at them.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
operawire.com

Bard SummerScape to Present ‘The Silent Woman’

The Bard SummerScape festival is set to present R. Strauss’ “The Silent Woman (Die Schweigsame Frau),” the only true comic opera by Richard Strauss. The production will be a rare American presentation of the work with the new production directed by German director Christian Räth. The director noted, “in my eyes, ‘The Silent Woman’ is first and foremost a declaration of love to the art of opera. This ‘woman’ is anything but silent, and even at the age of 87 feels surprisingly up to date. The exuberant eccentricity of the characters, as well as a rebellious and anarchic sense of humor, are what make this piece so appealing at first sight. But behind the brilliant surface of the farce, the opera also reveals a deeply human and emotional side. It’s a story of solitude, aging, and farewell, not only for the male protagonist, the misanthropist Sir Morosus, but also for the opera’s authors, Stefan Zweig and Richard Strauss, at the unsettling time of its creation. They make us experience the ways that joy and melancholy, the prosaic and the extraordinary, and the ephemeral and the eternal are all inextricably intertwined – in life as well as on the stage.”
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

Marina Rebeka, Julia Bullock, J’Nai Bridges & Freddie de Tommaso Lead Dutch National Opera’s 2022-23 Season

The Dutch National Opera has announced its 2022-23 season with productions, four world premieres, two European premieres, six new productions, and four family operas. The season opens with a revival of Bizet’s “Carmen” with Jordan de Souza conducting a cast that includes J’Nai Bridges, Stanislas de Barbeyrac, Lukasz Golinski, and Adriana González.
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

Pittance Chamber Music to Present ‘Liebeslieder’

Pittance Chamber Music is set to present “Liebeslieder” on April 23, 2022. The showcase will feature music by Johannes Brahms with such artists as soprano Elissa Johnston, mezzo-soprano Melissa Treinkman, tenor Edmond Rodriguez, baritone James Martin Schaefer, and pianists Grant Gershon and Jeremy Frank. The showcase will take...
MUSIC
operawire.com

English Touring Opera 2021 – 22 Review: The Golden Cockerel

A Strong Presentation Proves The Relevance Of Rimsky-Kosakov’s Final Opera For The 21st Century. Rimsky-Korsakov wrote 13 operas, yet outside his native Russia they have struggled to establish themselves, notching up only the occasional performance, with the possible exception of his final opera “The Golden Cockerel,” which has always managed to maintain a presence on the international stage.
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

Greek National Opera & NEON Team Up for Yorgos Lanthimos’ ‘Bleat’ Starring Emma Stone

The Greek National Opera (GNO) and NEON will present the premiere of “Bleat,” a new film by Yorgos Lanthimos, on May 6, 7, and 8, 2022 at GNO’s Stavros Niarchos Hall. The film, which features Emma Stone and Damien Bonnard, is the second work commissioned as part of GNO and the NEON “The Artist on the Composer” program following a 2019 installation by Nikos Navridis. Lantimos is the director of such films as “Dogtooth,” “The Lobster,” and “The Favourite.”
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy