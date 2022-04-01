ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Standout in-state OL set for two Clemson visits next week

By Gavin Oliver
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YliqB_0ew6YYpq00

Clemson is showing interest in a standout in-state offensive lineman who is set for a couple of visits to campus next week.

Dorman High School (Roebuck, S.C.)’s D.J. Geth – a 6-foot-6, 310-pound junior in the 2023 class – plans to take in the Tigers’ spring practice on Monday, then will make a second trip to Tiger Town for the spring game on Saturday, April 9.

“I will be visiting Clemson during my spring break for a practice,” he said. “I am planning on going to the spring game, too, and I am really looking forward to that to feel that experience!”

Geth is teammates at Dorman with fellow class of 2023 offensive lineman Markee Anderson, who received an offer from Clemson last September, and the two are good friends.

Though the Tigers haven’t yet offered Geth, he is garnering interest from Thomas Austin and has been communicating with Clemson’s new offensive line coach.

Geth, who plays tackle at Dorman, intrigues Austin and the Tigers with his ability to man multiple positions on the O-line and his potential as a center.

“I’ve been talking to Coach Austin,” Geth said. “I’ve been hearing they really like me and how versatile I am. They like me at center, too.”

Geth is building a solid bond with Austin and said “it feels awesome” to be attracting attention from a school like Clemson.

“I love the feeling,” he added, “and me and Coach Austin have a pretty good relationship, he’s a good coach! He’s a cool, chill coach.”

Geth made visits to Coastal Carolina and LSU in March and is slated visit Louisville on Sunday, while he’s planning to visit Appalachian State as well. App State, Coastal Carolina and Louisville have all offered him, along with Georgia State, UNC Charlotte, Marshall, Old Dominion, South Florida, Tulane, James Madison and Delaware State.

The recruiting process is starting to pick up for Geth, who is also getting interest from schools such as LSU, Georgia and NC State, along with Clemson.

Geth grew up a fan of the Tigers, so an offer from Clemson, should he receive one in the future, would obviously mean a lot to him.

“I like how many of their players make it to the next level,” he said of what stands out to him about Clemson’s program, “and I know they care a lot (about) their players and want them to do good!”

Geth, who competed at the Dabo Swinney Camp last summer, also visited Clemson for the UConn game last November.

He’s the son of Ed Geth, who played basketball at North Carolina and was a member of the Tar Heels’ 1993 national championship team.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C25VY_0ew6YYpq00

Comments / 0

The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider

8K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

1M+

Views

Related
FanSided

Alabama Football: Bryce Young enters the Transfer Portal

Against better judgment and in a stunning turn of events, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner is leaving Alabama football during spring practices. Bryce Young shocked the college football world when he announced that he officially entered the transfer portal and plans to play one more year with a new team.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Look: North Carolina Has 1-Word Message For Coach K

North Carolina is going to the NCAA men’s championship game after defeating Duke on Saturday night. The 81-77 victory not only gave the No. 8 seed a spot in the national game, but ended Mike Krzyzewski’s legendary career. The Tar Heels, who already spoiled Coach K’s final game...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Clemson, SC
Basketball
Clemson, SC
Sports
City
Roebuck, SC
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
The Spun

Charles Barkley Called Out For What He Said After Final Four

Turner Sports analyst Charles Barkley isn’t a college basketball analyst, but he becomes one during the NCAA Tournament every year. You have to take with the bad when it comes to Barkley’s college basketball analysis. Saturday night, the former NBA star is facing some criticism for what he...
BASKETBALL
actionnews5.com

Missing former Tigers football player found

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The former Memphis Tigers football player who was reported missing Tuesday was found in the hospital after a car crash in Georgia according to his family. Jeremy Boyland Jr.’s mother reported him missing to Memphis Police Tuesday morning. According to the police report, she last saw...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Madison
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
The Spun

Coach K Refused To Answer 1 Question On Saturday Night

Duke men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski refused to answer one question following his team’s loss to UNC in the Final Four on Saturday night. The Blue Devils fell to the Tar Heels in the national semifinals on Saturday night. Following the loss, Coach K, who is retiring, was...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Dick Vitale Reacts To UNC Beating Duke

The Coach K era is officially over. With Duke losing to UNC in the Final Four on Saturday night, Mike Krzyzewski has coached his final college basketball game. Coach K finishes his career with two straight losses to UNC – one in his final home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium and one in the national semifinals.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Coach K Had 3-Word Message For Hubert Davis

UNC’s 81-77 win over Duke in last night’s national semifinal marked the final game of Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski’s career. It was an incredible 42-year run for Coach K, but it ended on a sour note. In the immediate aftermath of the loss, Krzyzewski sought out his Carolina counterpart, Hubert Davis.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc Charlotte#Recruiting#Coastal Carolina#American Football#Ol#Dorman High School Lrb#Tigers
The Spun

Why Roy Williams Retired From North Carolina Last Year

A year and one day ago, Roy Williams shocked the college basketball world and announced his retirement. The news came just a few weeks after the North Carolina Tar Heels lost in the First Round of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. There are still a few questions as...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Grandchildren Of Duke’s Coach K

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski is set to coach in either the last or second to last game of his college basketball career on Saturday night. Coach K and the No. 2 seeded Blue Devils are set to take on longtime rival North Carolina, a No. 8 seed, in a national semifinal game at the Final Four in New Orleans. With a win, Coach K and Duke will be off to the national championship game. With a loss, the Blue Devils will be going home – and Coach K’s career will be over.
BASKETBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Recruiting Expert Makes Prediction For Arch Manning

Every major college football program has offered a scholarship to five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning. The No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 class, Manning is viewed as one of the top quarterback recruits in recent memory. As such, power programs like Alabama, Georgia and Texas are all on the hunt for the next great Manning.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy