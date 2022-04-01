Kings claw past Flames in shootout

Lias Andersson scored the shootout winner to give the visiting Los Angeles Kings a much-needed 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Thursday in a clash between the Pacific Division’s top two clubs.

Andersson, the only player to score in the shootout for either team, worked down the ice and released a wrist shot from the slot that just squeaked between goalie Jacob Markstrom’s legs and into the cage.

Los Angeles goaltender Cal Petersen stopped 26 shots through regulation and overtime and all three Flames attempts in the shootout.

Alex Iafallo and Viktor Arvidsson scored for the Kings, who pulled within five points of the Flames in the chase for top spot in the division.

Johnny Gaudreau and Erik Gudbranson replied for Calgary, which has three games in hand on Los Angeles. Markstrom stopped 30 shots, including six during the overtime period. The Flames didn’t put a shot on net in OT.

The teams meet again Monday in Los Angeles.

After a scoreless opening period, Iafallo put the Kings on the board 65 seconds into the second period. Taking advantage of a lazy Calgary line change, the Kings raced up ice and Iafallo converted a two-on-one rush with Adrian Kempe for his 15th goal of the season.

The Flames, who were struggling to create sustained pressure, drew even with Gaudreau’s tally 1:36 into the third period. With Calgary on a power play because Gaudreau was the recipient of a cross check from Sean Durzi, the Flames winger was parked near the net when he pounced on a loose puck for his 31st goal of the season.

Then it was Calgary’s turn to blow a lead. Gudbranson put the Flames ahead with 6:27 remaining in regulation with a long wrist shot from the point that somehow made it through the maze and into the net for his sixth goal of the campaign.

Arvidsson replied 125 seconds later. Phillip Danault fed a perfect pass into the slot, and Arvidsson converted for his 19th of the campaign. It’s the first time he has scored against Calgary, in his 16th meeting.

The Flames took another hit with defenseman Oliver Kylington leaving the game in the middle of the third period after he crashed heavily into the end boards.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads: