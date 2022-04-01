ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando FreeFall ride death: Investigation details expected Friday

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThursday marked one week since 14-year-old Tyre Sampson fell to...

14-Year-Old Missouri Teen Plunges To His Death On Ride At Orlando’s Icon Park While On Spring Break

A spring break trip to Orlando went from fun in the sun to tragic for a Missouri family after losing a loved one at a Florida amusement park. Fourteen-year-old Tyre Sampson fell to his death from the Free Fall drop tower at Icon Park on Thursday night. The teen was visiting the tourist spot with his football team. Fox 35 Orlando reported that emergency services came to the park after a caller phoned 911. Witnesses at Icon Park told Orange County deputies they watched in horror as Tyre fell from the Free Fall.
Florida Woman Reportedly Lied About Being Related to Teen Who Died at Amusement Park, GoFundMe Removes Scam Pages

The family of Tyre Sampson, the teen who fell to his death at an amusement park last week, say they’ve never met the woman who has repeatedly claimed to be his cousin. According to the Sun Sentinel, Tyre’s mother told Florida authorities she doesn’t know who “Shay Johnson” is, nor does anyone else in her family. Authorities have since confirmed the woman’s real name is Lewishena Browning, a 32-year-old Orlando resident.
Did teen's big size factor in Orlando amusement ride death?

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A rising middle school football player in Missouri, only 14 but already 6 feet, 5 inches tall and well over 300 pounds, Tyre Sampson fell to his death fell to his death from a towering Orlando amusement ride. Lawyers for his family want to...
Teen from Missouri falls to his death on Orlando thrill ride

ORLANDO, Fla. (WPEC) — A 14-year-old boy was killed late Thursday in a fall from a thrill ride in Orlando, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The teen, identified as 14-year-old Tyre Sampson of Missouri, fell from the Orlando Free Fall attraction at ICON Park, billed as the world’s tallest free-standing drop tower.
Boy, 14, falls to death from Orlando amusement park ride

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A 14-year-old boy fell to his death from a ride at an amusement park in Orlando, sheriff’s officials said. Sheriff’s officials and emergency crews responded to a call late Thursday at Icon Park, which is located in the city’s tourist district along International Drive. The boy fell from the Orlando Free Fall ride, which opened late last year.
Man found shot to death in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Police are investigating a shooting death in Orlando. Officers said they responded to a call about a shooting along South Dollins Avenue, west of Tampa Avenue, near Lizzie Rogers Park, just before 10 p.m. Thursday. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. When police...
