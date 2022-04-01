Orlando FreeFall ride death: Investigation details expected Friday

The Orange County Sheriff's Department released new details about a 14-year-old boy who died Thursday after falling from a ride at Icon Park in Orlando, Florida. At a press conference Friday, Orange County Sheriff John Mina identified the young man as Tyre Sampson. Sampson was a Missouri resident who was visiting Florida with another family, Mina said.
Dollywood is closing one of their rides which was developed from the same manufacturer as the Orlando FreeFall ride in Orlando, Florida, where one 14-year-old fell and died on Thursday night.
A spring break trip to Orlando went from fun in the sun to tragic for a Missouri family after losing a loved one at a Florida amusement park. Fourteen-year-old Tyre Sampson fell to his death from the Free Fall drop tower at Icon Park on Thursday night. The teen was visiting the tourist spot with his football team. Fox 35 Orlando reported that emergency services came to the park after a caller phoned 911. Witnesses at Icon Park told Orange County deputies they watched in horror as Tyre fell from the Free Fall.
The family of Tyre Sampson, the teen who fell to his death at an amusement park last week, say they’ve never met the woman who has repeatedly claimed to be his cousin. According to the Sun Sentinel, Tyre’s mother told Florida authorities she doesn’t know who “Shay Johnson” is, nor does anyone else in her family. Authorities have since confirmed the woman’s real name is Lewishena Browning, a 32-year-old Orlando resident.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A rising middle school football player in Missouri, only 14 but already 6 feet, 5 inches tall and well over 300 pounds, Tyre Sampson fell to his death fell to his death from a towering Orlando amusement ride. Lawyers for his family want to...
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 took a closer look into the Orlando Free Fall and the company that operates it Friday after a 14-year-old fell to his death from the ICON Park attraction late Thursday. Deputies said the teen, later identified as Tyre Sampson, a teen visiting from Missouri
ORLANDO, Fla – Attorneys Ben Crump and Bob Hilliard have been hired on retainer to represent the family of Tyre Sampson, 14, who fell to his death Thursday night from the Orlando Free Fall at ICON Park, according to a news release. According to News4JAX sister station WKMG in...
ORLANDO, Fla. (WPEC) — A 14-year-old boy was killed late Thursday in a fall from a thrill ride in Orlando, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The teen, identified as 14-year-old Tyre Sampson of Missouri, fell from the Orlando Free Fall attraction at ICON Park, billed as the world's tallest free-standing drop tower.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A 14-year-old boy fell to his death from a ride at an amusement park in Orlando, sheriff's officials said. Sheriff's officials and emergency crews responded to a call late Thursday at Icon Park, which is located in the city's tourist district along International Drive. The boy fell from the Orlando Free Fall ride, which opened late last year.
