DeMar DeRozan Torches Clippers For 50 Points, Leads Bulls to Overtime Win

DeRozan finished two points shy of his career high in Chicago’s win against Clippers.

DeMar DeRozan was nearly flawless in a career performance for the Bulls against the Clippers, as he became the sixth Chicago player to ever record a 50-point game in a 135–130 overtime win over Los Angeles.

DeRozan’s biggest blemish on the night came right at the end of regulation, when he was fouled while shooting a three-pointer with 3.5 seconds remaining in the game. DeRozan missed a free throw that would’ve given Chicago the advantage, sending the game into overtime.

The five-time All-Star, who leads the NBA in fourth quarter points (587), is third in clutch points and is shooting 88% from from the free throw line in the clutch, redeemed himself in the extra session, scoring six of Chicago’s nine points in overtime and finishing with 50 points, five rebounds and six assists in the win. He also eclipsed 2,000 points on the season for the second time in his career.

After Thursday's win, DeRozan—who finished two points shy of his career high—has posted three consecutive games with 30-plus points. Entering the game, DeRozan had posted back-to-back 30-plus point games on 19 different occasions this season.

In total, DeRozan has scored 30 or more points 26 times this season, joining Michael Jordan in the 1997-98 season as the last Bulls player to record 26 or more 30-point games in a season.

DeRozan is averaging 27.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game this season. Chicago (45–32) sits at No. 5 in the Eastern Conference and a game and a half behind the 76ers for fourth.

More NBA Coverage: