One of the most anticipated TV series will hit Paramount+ next week, and fans will not be disappointed. Halo is an original series based on the mega-popular Xbox franchise that launched in 2001, selling over 82 million copies. Like the video game, the Master Chief, Spartan-117 is the main character who takes on an alien race called the Covenant. While there are other characters on the show that are also featured in the game, the Paramount+ version is an original story that will keep fans intrigued.

