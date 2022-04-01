ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Morbius Review

By Joseph Lee
411mania.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStory: Biochemist Michael Morbius tries to cure himself of a rare blood disease, but he inadvertently infects himself with a form of vampirism instead. It would be easy to open this review with hyperbole and say that Morbius is one of the worst superhero movies ever. Movie audiences do tend to...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Morbius: Fans Aren't Gonna Like the Latest Rumor Surrounding Spider-Man Spinoff

It looks like a major cameo everyone is expecting to see won't happen. It's no secret that Sony Pictures plans to reinforce its Spider-Man film universe and thanks to the massive success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the production company has plenty of reasons to do so. Now, with the entire multiverse concept coming into play which allows characters from all Marvel film franchises to crossover from one universe to another, things just got more interesting and fans have been wondering if we'll actually see Spidey make his way back to his Sony roots.
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

‘Morbius’ Director Reveals the Film’s Surprising Post-Credits Scene

NOTE: The following post contains SPOILERS for Morbius. Typically, movie studios are very protective of their movie’s endings — and especially secretive about their post-credits scenes. When Marvel shows their films to critics, they sometimes don’t leave out the post-credits scenes on purpose. I know of several cases where in early screenings Marvel movies had no post-credits scenes, and then by the time the film actually opened in theaters, there it was. These teases are the sorts of things studios feel are a genuine selling point for fans; they are so desperate not to have them spoiled that they’ll pay their $15 to see the movie on opening day.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

After Justice League, Would Jared Leto Return As Joker In The DCEU?

The DC Extended Universe has had a wild life in theaters, full of peaks and valleys. One of said valleys happened when Suicide Squad was released in 2017, and failed to resonate with audiences. Director David Ayer cited how studio interference resulted in a ton of cut material, including plenty of scenes from Jared Leto’s Joker. And after filming reshoots for Zack Snyder’s Justice League, would Leto return as his villain in the DCEU?
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Madrigal
Person
Adria Arjona
Person
Tyrese Gibson
Person
Robin
Person
Michael Keaton
theplaylist.net

‘The Batman’: Matt Reeves Releases His Deleted Joker Scene Starring Barry Keoghan

“The Batman” is clearly a massive hit and already has fans desperate to know more about future plans for sequels. To that end, and as teased in the past, Warner Bros. and director Matt Reeves have released the Joker teaser scene starring Irish actor Barry Keoghan as the iconic villain at Arkham Asylum facing-off with Robert Pattinson’s Batman. It’s an interrogation prison scene reminiscent of “Silence Of The Lambs,” where a hunter goes to a madman to help him find his prey. In the clip, the Joker discusses their meeting being “almost our anniversary,” which suggests the date which Batman first caught him and incarcerated him in Arkham.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Eternals Star Barry Keoghan Reacts to The Batman's Joker Reveal

This has to be the most grotesque Joker we've ever seen. After months of speculation and anticipation from the comic book film fandom, Warner Bros. Pictures finally released the deleted scene from Matt Reeves' The Batman featuring Barry Keoghan as the Joker, and to say that it broke the internet is an understatement.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Shawn Levy Confirms His Intention to Put Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in a Movie Together

Director Shawn Levy confirmed he has every intention of placing Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman together in a future movie. After the announcement that Levy and Reynolds will reunite in Deadpool 3, that movie very well could be the Merc With a Mouth's first official Marvel Studios film. Today's Netflix release of The Adam Project featured the director and actor working together again, following in the footsteps of their collaboration in Free Guy. With Levy and Reynolds both confirmed for Deadpool 3, could Hugh Jackman's Wolverine be far behind?
MOVIES
ComicBook

Morbius Actor Matt Smith Still Doesn't Understand His Own Marvel Character

Morbius is set to make its way into theaters next month and actors are currently doing their press rounds. Jared Leto, the star of the film, has already done a few interviews revealing some interesting things like who he'd want his character to team-up with, as well as if he'd want to return as the Joker. Now, his Morbius co-stars are divulging some interesting things as filming begins.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#Morbius Review#Cliff
extratv

Jared Leto Teases ‘Morbius’ Transformation and Sequel

Jared Leto is ripped and ready to show off his monstrous side in the new movie "Morbius,” and he’s telling “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers about the transformation he underwent for the Marvel character. Jenn pointed out that people have been waiting for two years to see...
MOVIES
Deadline

Mo’Nique & Lee Daniels Patch ‘Precious’ Feud; She’ll Replace Octavia Spencer In Netflix Thriller ‘Demon House’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: After not speaking for 13 years, Oscar-winning Precious star Mo’Nique has been set by that film’s director Lee Daniels to replace Octavia Spencer in Demon House, an exorcism film package that Netflix acquired after a brisk auction in January. Spencer had to bow out of the star-studded film because of a scheduling conflict with her Apple TV+ television show Truth Be Told. Mo’Nique, who last worked with Daniels in the celebrated 2009 film Precious that brought her the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, will take over the role of a social worker who...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Jared Leto Assures His Joker Return Following The Batman's Release

Jared Leto Assures His Joker Return Following The Batman's Release. As evidenced by DC's multiple developments of the Criminal Clown Prince of Gotham City throughout the years, DC is never far away from bringing any version of the Joker into the big screens. With Heath Ledger setting a gold standard for the Joker in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight, playing the clown villain now comes with heavy pressure from the audience. While Joaquin Phoenix and Barry Keoghan's Joker got praised by critics for bringing their unique version of the villain in the DC Universe, another Joker star remains hopeful in reprising his role as the Joker, and that is no other than Jared Leto.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Morbius director Daniel Espinosa talks Jared Leto staying in character: "I almost never saw him getting into the role"

Jared Leto's reputation for method acting precedes him – and his latest film, the Sony/Marvel venture Morbius, naturally involved the actor going deep into his role. Leto's last foray into the superhero genre was 2016's Suicide Squad, in which he played the Joker. Rumors swirled about the strange gifts Leto was sending his co-stars while in character as the Clown Prince of Crime, including a live mouse for co-star Margot Robbie.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Marvel Is Making ‘Deadpool 3’ With Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy

Can you use extensive F-bombs in a Disney movie? I guess we’re going to find out. Ever since Disney acquired Fox — and therefore reacquired the rights to make X-Men movies based on the beloved Marvel comics — fans have been waiting to see what will happen to Deadpool, who has previously appeared in two wildly popular but heavily R-rated cinematic adventures that do not seem to fit comfortably into the wholesome Disney brand. Would Disney continue Deadpool’s foulmouthed tradition?
MOVIES
ComicBook

Jared Leto Picks a Spider-Man For Morbius to Face

Whether or not Marvel's vampire known as Morbius will come face to face with Spider-Man remains to be seen. However, Sony Pictures has been leaning into Spider-Man connections through the marketing materials of their Morbius movie which has fueled plenty of speculation. Following Spider-Man: No Way Home, there is more than one actor playing the wallcrawler as Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire all reprised their Spider-Man roles. Morbius star Jared Leto wants to zee his vampire square up with the newest Spidey of the bunch.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Morbius Director Confirms MCU Character Isn't a Variant

During the first trailer for Morbius it is revealed that Michael Keaton's Adrian Toomes would appear in the film. Keaton's character first appeared in Spider-Man: Homecoming as the films main antagonist, so the character appearing in an alternate universe leads to a lot of questions. Questions like whether or not he's the same Adrian Toomes from Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to Morbius director Daniel Espinosa, Keaton is the same Adrian Toomes from Spider-Man: Homecoming.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Marvel Director Confirms Spider-Man and Morbius Exist in One Cinematic Universe

Marvel Director Confirms Spider-Man and Morbius Exist in One Cinematic Universe. While fans are waiting for Spider-Man: No Way Home's digital release, Sony is currently prepping up another anti-hero addition to the expanding Spiderverse. Jared Leto will star as Michael Morbius, in the upcoming MCU villain origin story, Morbius. After...
MOVIES
Collider

‘Morbius’ Brings in $5.5 Million From IMAX Screenings

It is hard to believe that Sony’s next Spider-verse movie Morbius is finally out and, despite some rather poor reviews, this Spider-Man villain managed to have a decent weekend at the box office. The film is currently projected to make around $40 million in its domestic opening weekend, but Morbius has made $5.5 Million in its global IMAX showings already.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Morbius’ Review: Spider-Man Spinoff Starring Jared Leto Has More In Common With DC’s Batman Than Marvel’s Web Slinger

Click here to read the full article. Sony’s Morbius is ostensibly a Spider-Man spin-off, but in many ways the Marvel movie has more in common with DC’s solemn The Batman. Michael Morbius is a moody, Byronic scientist living in New York, with rich sponsors to fund his research into the rare blood disorder he suffers from. The answer could possibly lurk in the DNA from which animal? You guessed it, the bat. After mixing bat DNA with human DNA, Morbius becomes essentially a man-made vampire, and must wrestle with his new lust for blood while protecting those he loves. It’s a...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Morbius’ Director Daniel Espinosa On Jared Leto’s Bloody Marvel Debut; Zack Snyder’s Fan Fave Oscar Wins & ‘Moon Knight’ – Hero Nation Podcast

Click here to read the full article. Sony’s dive into the deeper waters of Marvel with vampire anti-hero Morbius looks to be shaping up to be a new franchise for the Culver City studio. Industry estimates are pegging around $17M today with a shot at an opening north of $40M for the $75M feature production. Swedish filmmaker Daniel Espinosa wowed Sony execs with his work on the Ryan Reynolds-Jake Gyllenhaal-Rebecca Ferguson movie Life, and landed the Morbius directing job. You can listen to our intriguing chat with Espinosa here: He talks with us on Hero Nation today about connecting the movie to the greater Spider-Man edges of the MCU universe, how...
MOVIES
Collider

How Does 'Morbius' Connect To the MCU and Spider-Man?

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Morbius.After what feels like an eternity, Sony’s antihero origin story Morbius has finally been released. The film was first announced in November 2017, with writers Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless attached to conceive of an origin story for the Marvel character. The announcement came shortly after Sony announced plans to create its own shared universe, which has subsequently been referred to as Sony's Spider-Man Universe (SSU). Jared Leto became attached to the titular role early on, and a release date was set for July 2020. Morbius was pushed back due to COVID-19 multiple times before a January 2022 release date was officially scheduled. After the box office success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, its release was pushed again to January.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy