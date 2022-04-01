New Britain dairy ships school milk cartons containing sanitizer
New Britain-based Guida's Dairy inadvertently packaged and shipped school lunch-sized milk cartons containing a diluted sanitizer, according to the state Department of Agriculture.
Dozens of children in Camden, NJ drank from the cartons , with some winding up in the hospital. All have been treated and released.
The cartons are not sold in stores. Guida's is asking institutions to dispose of half-pint cartons of its 1% milk with a sell-by date of Apr. 11.
The Camden school district describes the sanitizer as non-toxic. Guida's calls it a "food-grade sanitizer diluted with water."
