ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

New Britain dairy ships school milk cartons containing sanitizer

By Dave Mager
WTIC News Talk 1080
WTIC News Talk 1080
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BhH31_0ew6SqJY00

New Britain-based Guida's Dairy inadvertently packaged and shipped school lunch-sized milk cartons containing a diluted sanitizer, according to the state Department of Agriculture.

Dozens of children in Camden, NJ drank from the cartons , with some winding up in the hospital. All have been treated and released.

The cartons are not sold in stores. Guida's is asking institutions to dispose of half-pint cartons of its 1% milk with a sell-by date of Apr. 11.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rE8GH_0ew6SqJY00
Guida's press release, 3/31/22 Photo credit Guida's Dairy

The Camden school district describes the sanitizer as non-toxic. Guida's calls it a "food-grade sanitizer diluted with water."

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

At least 25 Pre-K students are rushed to hospital after their milk cartons were filled with SANITIZER

More than two dozen New Jersey pre-kindergarten students were rushed to the hospital after drinking from milk cartons that were actually filled with sanitizer. Twenty-five pre-k students ages three and four from the Early Childhood Development Center in Camden were taken to a local hospital on Wednesday out of an abundance of caution after they consumed 'non-toxic consumable sanitizer,' the Camden City School District said in a statement.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Britain, CT
Industry
Local
Connecticut Government
Camden, NJ
Health
New Britain, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Business
Camden, NJ
Business
City
Camden, NJ
Camden, NJ
Government
New Britain, CT
Business
Local
Connecticut Health
City
New Britain, CT
New Britain, CT
Health
Local
Connecticut Industry
The Independent

UK’s largest dairy warns supermarkets face milk shortages unless farmers are paid more

Milk supplies in the UK could start to dwindle as the cost of production is becoming increasingly expensive, the county’s largest dairy has warned.Arla Foods said the costs are increasing at never before seen rates leading farmers struggling to cover expenses.It is calling for higher pay for farmers to ensure they can keep the milk flowing.“Because of the recent crisis, feed, fuel and fertiliser have rocketed and therefore cashflow on the farm is negative,” managing director Ash Amirahmadi said.Over the past seven years, farmers have been producing more milk than called for, however, February saw them produce 2% less and...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
WMUR.com

Hood Milk IT problem disrupts dairy operations in New Hampshire

EPSOM, N.H. — A disruption in a dairy manufacturer's IT system is forcing New Hampshire dairy farmers to find alternate ways to distribute their milk. Workers at Hood Milk's Concord operation said they're back up and running but still working to solve the issue. Dairy farmers in New Hampshire...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sanitizer#Ships#Guida S Dairy#Dairy The Camden
pethelpful.com

Dairy Farming in Wisconsin: Feeding a Herd of Milk Cows

Paul lived and worked on a dairy farm in Wisconsin during his youth. Since 2012, he has helped his sister on her farm three times. It is hard for the uneducated reader to imagine the variety and amount of feed that a dairy cow must consume to be a good milk producer.
WISCONSIN STATE
Inside Nova

Container ship still stuck in Chesapeake Bay

Plans are still being devised for how to refloat a huge container ship that ran aground in the Chesapeake Bay on Sunday night. No one was injured, and as of late last week, there were no indications of any pollution, according to Maryland’s Department of the Environment. “Right now,...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Reuters

Britain proposes to bring shipping sector into carbon market

LONDON, March 25 (Reuters) - Britain has launched a consultation on possible changes to its emissions trading system, including adding the maritime sector and tightening caps set under the scheme to help it meet its net zero emissions target, documents published on Friday showed. Britain's launched a domestic emissions trading...
INDUSTRY
WTIC News Talk 1080

Brian and Company 3/15/22

Rich Hanley, Russia and Media Outage/takedowns. Baribault Jewelry Designers Christina Baribault Ortiz and Reann Baribault Schwartz. creators of The Power to B bracelets. Wayne Pesce, Food inventory, shortages? Eric George, Insurance association.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Axios

Evergreen container ship runs aground in Chesapeake Bay

Officials were working to free a container ship owned by Evergreen Marine that ran aground near the U.S. capital over the weekend, per Bloomberg. Why it matters: The incident comes one year ago to the month after another one of the company's container ships, the "Ever Given," spent a week stuck in the Suez Canal, causing a massive maritime traffic jam that impacted global trade.
BALTIMORE, MD
WTIC News Talk 1080

WTIC News Talk 1080

Hartford, CT
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Hartford.

 https://www.audacy.com/wtic

Comments / 0

Community Policy