Cardinals drop spring game to Marlins, 7-4

By Martin Kilcoyne
 3 days ago

The Cardinals have been looking for signs that Paul DeJong is ready to reclaim his starting shortstop job. In back to back games, DeJong has hit 3 run homers. The Cardinals have also been looking for help in the starting pitching rotation. Drew VerHagen is a candidate for the fifth spot, but on Thursday the Miami Marlins roughed him up for 7 runs in his 3 innings of work. The Cardinals lost the game 7-4 as Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina got the night off. There are just four Spring Training games left for the Cardinals.

