Melbourne, FL

Melbourne Police Department Honors Officers and Employees for Outstanding Service Through Annual Awards Ceremony

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The Melbourne Police Department held its annual awards ceremony to recognize and celebrate police officers, communications officers, and civilian employees for their outstanding performance, dedication, courage, and professionalism on March 30. Within these groups, the department also distinguished officers and employees...

