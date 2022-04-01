Melbourne Police Department Honors Officers and Employees for Outstanding Service Through Annual Awards Ceremony

BOSTON (CBS) – A funeral will be held on Monday for Peter Monsini, the demolition worker killed when part of the Government Center Parking Garage collapsed. Monsini died last month while working at the garage. He was operating a smaller piece of equipment, possibly jackhammering, when the floor collapsed and he fell several stories to the ground below. He was a member of International Union of Operating Engineers Local 4 for 20 years. A wake was held on Sunday. Monsini’s funeral will take place Monday morning at Holy Cross Church in South Easton. Peter Monsini. (Family photo) Monsini’s cousin described him as a strong Italian family man who grew up in Brockton. He was a proud father of a 17-year-old son. In a statement after his death, Monsini’s family said they were “shocked” by his death, and said he was “full of life, passionate, thoughtful, and will be missed deeply by his family and partner Alicia.”

BOSTON, MA ・ 27 MINUTES AGO