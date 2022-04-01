ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

New coworking space celebrates grand opening in Downtown Waco

By Andrew Lamparski
25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XyTW7_0ew6PU3T00

Entrepreneurs and small businesses are finding a new home in Central Texas as 25N Coworking officially opened its doors on Thursday afternoon.

The new Chicago-based coworking space houses offices, meeting rooms, and several amenities and allows people to rent spaces for as little as an hour or lease them long-term.

Located at 510 Austin Ave., the space was formally the downtown Bank of America building. The new coworking space incorporates several elements of the bank, including safes and refurbished murals throughout the first floor.

CEO and founder of 25N, Mara Hauser, said roughly a quarter of the available spaces had already been leased even before Thursday's grand opening celebration.

"We have enterprise businesses that are coming here. We have a company from Germany who set up their home office here in Waco and they're in 25N," Hauser said.

Building owner and president and CEO of Sorrells and Co., Steve Sorrells, said having a hub for business in the heart of downtown will not only bring new businesses to town but will also benefit existing businesses.

"[They're] going to lunch at Jake's and Sergio's every day and being a part of the downtown hub, it really activates what's going on," Sorrells said.

Sorrells and Hauser agree that the new coworking space will contribute to the revitalization of downtown Waco.

To learn more about the space, visit the 25N website .

