Scooter Rider Hospitalized After Traffic Collision

 3 days ago

Westlake, Los Angels, CA: An electric scooter rider was struck by a vehicle late Wednesday night in the Westlake neighborhood of the city of Los Angeles.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the collision stayed at the scene. Johnathan Martin / KNN

Los Angeles Fire Department personnel responded to the call of a traffic collision around 11:26 p.m., Mar. 30, at 3rd & Bixel Streets.

After arriving at the scene, LAFD responders began administering medical aid to the individual who was struck by a vehicle while riding a “Bird” electric scooter. The scooter rider was transported by LAFD firefighter/paramedics to a nearby hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and the Los Angeles Police Department is currently investigating the circumstances of the incident.

