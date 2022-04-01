Scooter Rider Hospitalized After Traffic Collision
Westlake, Los Angels, CA: An electric scooter rider was struck by a vehicle late Wednesday night in the Westlake neighborhood of the city of Los Angeles.
Los Angeles Fire Department personnel responded to the call of a traffic collision around 11:26 p.m., Mar. 30, at 3rd & Bixel Streets.
After arriving at the scene, LAFD responders began administering medical aid to the individual who was struck by a vehicle while riding a “Bird” electric scooter. The scooter rider was transported by LAFD firefighter/paramedics to a nearby hospital for further evaluation and treatment.
The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and the Los Angeles Police Department is currently investigating the circumstances of the incident.
