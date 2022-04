Cincinnati’s Crime Of Passing make grimy, chaotic, desperate post-punk. Their tracks are tangled and lo-fi, but they bring a driving, anthemic melodic sensibility and a serious sense of urgency to a genre that can often get way too clinical and academic. Since 2016, Crime Of Passing have released a couple of demos and an EP, and now they’re getting ready to release their first full-length. From all available evidence, it’s going to rule.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 12 DAYS AGO