ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Niche Italian Eyewear Brands Play by a Different Rulebook in Pandemic Aftermath

By Martino Carrera
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IF9MA_0ew6Mzl900

Click here to read the full article.

MILAN — As an industry dominated by large groups that generate the bulk of their revenues from licensing deals inked with notable luxury brands, eyewear has left little space for independent players, which often lack the financial muscle and manufacturing prowess to compete.

Although Italy has traditionally been home to many of the leading eyewear specialists, the country’s niche players are arguably competing in a different league, and most often aren’t even interested in pursuing the same path, mindful that the model is saturated by the larger players.

More from WWD

Emanuele Pugnale, who established the Pugnale eyewear company in 2013, claims the licensing business model has penalized creativity and most companies — except for some farsighted players like Kering, which set up its own eyewear division — have not acknowledged how this could impact the category’s long-term performance.

“Eyewear has been somewhat mistreated as an accessory, but it’s picking up. Fashion brands didn’t really consider its potential and outsourced this product category to specialty players and their expertise, thus outsourcing also creativity and quality,” he contended.

Similarly, Federica Moretti believed the industry needed a refresh when she put on hold her namesake millinery brand to develop Huma Eyewear. She claimed she played a role in shifting the perception of sunglasses, and now optical frames, moving the needle of the conversation with her brand.

She offers traditional Made in Italy eyewear designs but uses them as a plain canvas to be accessorized with extravagant ’90s hair pins, pearls and rhinestone chains, as well as pendants, earrings, clip-ons and even a lighter holder — all attached via hooks to the frames.

“When I started in 2017 I witnessed the industry evolving… my designs spurred interest because they stood out from the crowd,” Moretti said, noting how other, more established companies have since started offering similar styles. “I’m proud of bringing something new to the table. While bigger players were innovating with their frames, we were rewriting the way sunglasses can be used as an accessory, adding one extra layer, by accessorizing them.”

Although independent players can indulge in experimentation and new business models, quality cannot be compromised and needs to be supported via manufacturing deals, entrepreneurs observed.

To this end, Kyme, the accessible eyewear brand established in 2013 by Antonello Calderoni, marked a turning point when in 2019 it sold a stake to Stefano Scauzillo, founder and chief executive officer of Essequadro, a niche eyewear manufacturer based in the Campania region with sales of 10 million euros last year.

This has helped the brand not only strengthen its supply chain but also navigate hardship over the past two years and grow its revenues despite the pandemic-induced pressures. “This says a lot about how bullish our midterm goals for the company are,” commented Scauzillo, citing a reduced time to market and custom services dedicated to opticians as among the contributors to success. The executive forecast Kyme revenues will total 4 million euros, up 25 to 35 percent year-over-year, in 2022.

“I think we were able to leverage our competitive advantages, and managed to identify a precise target both in terms of retailers and end customers,” he said.

As much as putting creativity front and center is the upside of independence, it also comes at a cost.

The past two years have cast a shadow on the resilience of the niche players, with a few exceptions, including Kyme. Pugnale hasn’t introduced a new collection since 2020 and is looking forward to eyewear trade show Mido, scheduled to run April 30 to May 2 in Milan, to fully resume business and highlight the firm’s creativity, now solely focused on its house brand after licensing and partnership deals with fashion labels Amen and Anteprima, respectively, were discontinued.

“It will be about resetting the brand’s creativity and identity… To move past trends that have set the pace of this industry for too long and which ended up swallowing niche labels, too,” Pugnale said. “When you have a clear identity it’s easier to gain trust and that’s the way to keep growing and securing new market shares.”

Pugnale and Huma Eyewear were both recently backed by investors, seen as key to future growth and to scaling the businesses. Pugnale said that the past two years have left little to no margin for error, and came at a delicate phase of growth for the company which, backed by Friulia, an investment vehicle controlled by Italy’s Friuli Venezia Giulia region, was beefing up its management. He hopes 2022 will see a boost in business, considering industry trade shows resume in person and should attract an international audience, save for buyers from Asia, a key region for the eyewear company.

While pre-pandemic plans entailed retail expansion, Pugnale is now focusing only on the opening of a flagship on the first floor of its headquarters in Udine, Italy, while it has temporarily closed its Rome unit and is postponing plans to open stores elsewhere, although non-European cities, such as New York, are still top of mind long term.

Huma Eyewear’s Moretti forged ties with a business partner pre-pandemic, selling a 50 percent stake, and embarked on a rebranding strategy that has seen her label drop the Sunglasses word in favor of Eyewear, reflecting a renewed focus on optical frames. “Despite business havoc, we pressed on and expanded our offering,” the bubbly creative explained. Huma Eyewear’s collections now include 11 sunglasses and six prescription frames, each available in six colorways.

Niche eyewear companies had often found their sweet spot pre-pandemic distributing in multibrand fashion stores, more open to newness and viewed as instrumental in laying the groundwork for building broader appeal. In the aftermath of the health crisis, though, opticians have turned out to be more reliable partners.

This was part of Huma Eyewear’s post-M&A retooling and it has given the company more stability opening up to new, less fashion-driven customers via independent opticians that can better communicate the brand. The introduction of men’s frames and accessories will further enhance exposure and better leverage that channel, Moretti contended.

At the same time, banking on a new deal with Milan-based showroom Tora Tora, the company is planning to resume and strengthen operations in the fashion wholesale channel, where it already operates via a few stockists, such as Paris’ Modes, Piaff Boutique in Beirut, Lebanon, and 10 Corso Como, among others.

Similarly, Kyme started out in 2013 via fashion stores. Its fashion-driven styles priced just under 150 euros rapidly gained the brand a strong following. “The brand quickly became appealing to a broad audience, especially customers of fashion multibrand stores with a strong positioning based in Italy and France,” said Calderoni.

Capitalizing on that demand, the entrepreneur and creative expanded distribution to opticians, which now make up the bulk of the brand’s revenues. There are no plans, Scauzillo confirmed, to return to the fashion wholesale channel, while more digital investments to support e-commerce operations are in the pipeline.

Pugnale by contrast launched via opticians and continues to generate 90 percent of its revenues via that channel. “Our sunglasses would be a perfect fit for fashion multiband stores, but we often find barriers to entry for our high price point,” Pugnale explained, noting that he expects apparel stores to account for no more than 20 percent of sales, which should reach 1 million euros in 2022.

In keeping with the market’s fast-paced evolution, collaborations will increasingly play a pivotal role in expanding brand awareness, although they are often harder to develop than for other fashion categories.

“It’s hard to conceive the perfect collaboration,” Kyme’s Calderoni observed. “It’s either about collaborating with a strong company for a win-win match or with prominent personalities. Otherwise it’s just too much effort for too little return [on investment].”

In the upcoming month Kyme will launch a competition addressing its community and asking followers to submit their own sunglass designs. The winning project will be manufactured and sold as part of the brand’s collection.

Similarly Moretti is testing the collaboration waters, but acknowledged that she can only see them applied to Huma Eyewear’s accessories range, rather than the frames. For her first one to be unveiled later this spring she partnered with an association that provides recycled PET.

Pugnale’s venture into collaborations started with a capsule collection designed by New York-based architect Hani Rashid and developed for Audrey Tritto and her lifestyle and luxury website. At next September’s edition of eyewear trade show Silmo, the brand will debut a capsule with an American singer, but the entrepreneur declined to reveal further details.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
WWD
WWD

22K+

Followers

21K+

Posts

1M+

Views

Follow WWD and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
WWD

Revolve Adds Activewear, Todd Snyder Launches Swim, Good American Taps Layne

Click here to read the full article. REVOLVE TO EVOLVE: Revolve is releasing its own fashion label with the launch of its first in-house active lifestyle brand. The fashion e-commerce site announced on Thursday the debut of WellBeing + BeingWell, its new activewear brand. The brand is launching with a 40-piece collection of activewear styles described as chic and functional.More from WWDPhotos from Farfetch's Spring 2022 CampaignAll the Looks From the 2022 Critics' Choice Awards Red CarpetPhotos from Time's 2022 Women of the Year Red Carpet Revolve’s WellBeing + BeingWell label is launching with two performance qualities, called LoungeWell and MoveWell. LoungeWell...
APPAREL
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Christine Quinn Teams With ShoeDazzle on Second Collection

Click here to read the full article. Christine Quinn is bringing her signature style back to ShoeDazzle. The real estate agent best known for appearing on Netflix’s reality TV show, “Selling Sunset,” is teaming up with the shoe brand for her second curated collection of styles for the summer, which comes out on Friday. The 20-piece collection includes heels, wedges and sandals in hues like green, pink, yellow, blue and other bright colors, as well as summer-themed prints.More from WWDPhotos of the Brock Collection x H&M Fashion CollaborationPhotos of Target's 2021 Designer Dress CollectionSergio Rossi Launches Sì Rossi Footwear Line “This collection...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Italian Emerging Brand Abse-èl Beefs Up Distribution, Beauty Offering

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Italian emerging brand Abse-èl is marking its sophomore year with ambitious plans, including an expansion of both distribution and offering. The brainchild of Italian creatives Davide Mattiucci, Giuseppe Di Bartolomeo and Ludovica Barlafante, the label has garnered attention for its fresh mix of ready-to-wear, accessories and beauty products — a powerful trifecta that mirrors the professional experiences of each of its founders.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Blumarine X Hello Kitty Capsule Collection Mattiucci is a fashion designer who worked for 12 years at Blumarine;...
BUSINESS
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Victor Glemaud Adds Eyewear to Offering With New Tura Collab

Click here to read the full article. Victor Glemaud is launching eyewear — and more than just a luxury foray into the familiar accessories territory, the label’s designer specs are crafted with diversity in mind. In a new collaboration with optical design house Tura, the collection, which officially debuts at New York City’s Vision Expo East on Friday, is tailor made to fit women of color.More from WWDSilmo Paris Eyewear Trade ShowThe Key Eyewear Trends for 2021 Seen at MidoHubert de Givenchy's 1970s Black Cabine Models Made a Statement About Diversity “What was the most exciting and what I’ve learned the most...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Brands#Fashion Design#Fashion Stores#Italian#Milan#Huma Eyewear
WWD

Why Persol Found Its Perfect Match in Riccardo Pozzoli

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Any Italian Millennial with any sort of entrepreneurial drive has probably looked to and named Riccardo Pozzoli among their business role models at least once. With his mix of vision, competence and gentle manners, Pozzoli has made a name for himself over the last decade for the number of start-ups he has launched, supported or invested in, spanning from fashion to food.More from WWDBlumarine X Hello Kitty Capsule CollectionSilmo Paris Eyewear Trade ShowAbse-èl RTW Spring 2022 In addition to his key role in the creation and development of one of the most followed...
BUSINESS
WWD

BTS Shines in Custom Louis Vuitton Suits at the 2022 Grammy Awards

Click here to read the full article. BTS has arrived at the 2022 Grammys. The Korean boy band walked the red carpet of the awards ceremony on Sunday in suits by Louis Vuitton, for which they are all brand ambassadors.More from WWDBest Dressed at the 2022 Grammy AwardsRed Carpet Arrivals at the 2022 Grammy AwardsRed Carpet Photos from the 2022 Cesar Awards The suits were coordinated in a blue, brown and white and custom-made with wool and cashmere, inspired by the men’s fall 2022 collection. Their sneakers were also made by the French label. Members V and RM, wore brown suits with a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Jordan Barrett Designs Capsule Collection for Lack of Color

Click here to read the full article. Some guys have a weakness for watches. For others, it’s rare sneakers. Jordan Barrett, however, gets his kicks by sourcing vintage hats. The model will now play milliner, designing a capsule collection of seven hats exclusive to Australian label Lack of Color inspired by those in his own wardrobe.More from WWDPhotos of the Brock Collection x H&M Fashion CollaborationPhotos of Target's 2021 Designer Dress CollectionHubert de Givenchy's 1970s Black Cabine Models Made a Statement About Diversity “I’ve always loved finding vintage hats, and fell in love with this vintage military cap that I found thrifting...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Balenciaga and Crocs Team on New ‘Pool’ Style

Click here to read the full article. Balenciaga and Crocs are teaming once again for a new style that merges both brands’ design aesthetics. The design label and footwear brand are collaborating on the Balenciaga Crocs Pool style, a sandal-like Crocs clog with a rounded platform sole that comes in pink, black, green, white and yellow. The style is stamped with the Balenciaga logo.More from WWDBalenciaga RTW Fall 2022Breakout Style Star Julia Fox's Best Style MomentsFront row at Balenciaga RTW Spring 2022 This is the latest collaboration to come from Balenciaga and Crocs. Last year, Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia debuted a...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
The Next Web

Germany sticks it to Russia by offering a €9 monthly public transport ticket

In an effort to reduce its reliance on Russian oil, the German government is slashing the cost of public transport for residents. In summer 2022, people living in Germany can get a monthly public transport ticket for only €9 euros per month — a tenth of its usual price. The ticket will be offered for three months and will be called “9 for 90”.
TRAFFIC
WWD

AJ Crimson, Celebrity Makeup Artist and Brand Founder, Dies

Click here to read the full article. AJ Crimson, the celebrity makeup artist and founder of AJ Crimson Beauty, has died. Crimson’s family confirmed his death on March 30 to WWD, although cause of death was not disclosed. He was 27.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Remembering the People We Lost in 2021 “AJ Crimson was a makeup industry leader that set a standard of beauty that was elevated, beautiful and accessible to people of all colors. We as a family are heartbroken and devastated by his passing, but thankful for the lessons...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Tiffany’s New Blue Book High Jewelry Collection: 6 Exceptional Pieces to See

Click here to read the full article. Not all diamonds are created equal. Tiffany & Co.’s new Blue Book high jewelry collection features some of the world’s most exceptional gemstones, many of them too precious to ever be displayed on a store shelf.More from WWDFirst Look at Supreme's Collaboration With TiffanyTiffany & Co. Taps Australian Luxury Boom With New Sydney FlagshipTiffany & Co.'s New Concept Store in Covent Garden The new collection is named “Botanica” and includes three floral themes that are important to Tiffany’s archives: dandelion, orchid and thistle. Each of its jewelry designs touch on these floral motifs with a...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

In Turnaround Mode, Nordstrom Rack Adds Talent

Click here to read the full article. Nordstrom Rack, seeking to further turnaround efforts, disclosed three new high level appointments to the offprice division of Nordstrom Inc. Nancy Mair has been named senior vice president of Rack Merchandising; Kelley Wotton-Gantner has been appointed vice president and divisional merchandise manager, and Stacy Lippa has joined Rack as vice president of the supply chain. The company said the positions are new and don’t reflect a management reorganization.More from WWD6 Headlines that Captivated the Retail Industry in 201917 Exclusive Products from Nordstrom's New York City FlagshipInside the Pop-In@Nordstrom MCM event, Los Angeles Nordstrom Rack, which...
BUSINESS
WWD

Red Carpet Arrivals at the 2022 Grammy Awards

Click here to read the full article. After being postponed from late January in Los Angeles to early April in Las Vegas, the 2022 Grammy Awards finally returned Sunday, and brought out the year’s biggest stars in music. The ceremony was hosted by Trevor Noah, stepping into awards ceremony hosting duties directly on the heels of last Sunday’s Oscars infamous slap between presenter Chris Rock and guest Will Smith. Performers for the 2022 Grammys ranged from best new artist nominee Olivia Rodrigo to previous big winner Billie Eilish, with Lady Gaga, J Balvin, BTS, Brandi Carlile, John Legend and more taking...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

17 New TV Shows to Watch in April 2022

Click here to read the full article. Streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max and others have a lengthy slate of new and returning TV shows debuting in April 2022. Returning shows include HBO Max’s “The Flight Attendant” for season two, which follows Kaley Cuoco’s Cassie as she is newly sober and working as a CIA asset in Los Angeles. Netflix’s “Ozark” is also coming back with part two of its final season, picking up after Julia Garner’s Ruth declares her revenge against the Navarro drug cartel.More from WWDPhotos of 'Bridgerton' Inspired Spring 2022 FashionPhotos of 10 Oscars 2022 Red Carpet...
TV SHOWS
WWD

A Breakdown of the Fashion in Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’ Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Harry Styles is back at it. On Friday, the singer’s highly anticipated lead single “As It Was” was finally released, along with a very fashion-forward music video filled with Styles in red-themed outfits.More from WWDPhotos of 'Bridgerton' Inspired Spring 2022 FashionStandout Fashion Looks From the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar PartyA Look at Olivia Rodrigo's Best Style Moments The video has already accrued more than 13 million views and counting and has become the number-one trending clip on YouTube. Shot in London and directed by Ukrainian director Tanu Muino, the music video starts with Styles walking among...
THEATER & DANCE
WWD

The 12 Best Duvet Covers on Amazon, According to Customer Reviews

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re in the market for the perfect duvet cover, you already know that it can be a tall order.More from WWDThe Fashion in 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season FourAmazon Prime Day 2020: Fashion and Beauty Deals to Check OutWalmart and Target figure out how to fight back at Amazon Luckily, Amazon has lots of options to choose from. Not only do they have variations in fabrics, patterns and textures, but they’re also offered...
SHOPPING
WWD

NielsenIQ’s Black Beauty Consumers’ Buying Power

Click here to read the full article. Despite the growing power of the Black consumer, brands have yet to cater to them properly, new data shows. A report from NielsenIQ shows the growing size and momentum of the Black beauty shopper, with buying power expected to reach $1.8 trillion in 2024. It is also younger and seeing higher gains in high-income households, the report added.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'The Top Trending 2021 Holiday Beauty Gift Ideas “This is the way that America looks,” said Anna Mayo, beauty vertical client director, NielsenIQ....
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Kering Settles Bottega Veneta Tax Dispute

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Kering is settling a tax dispute pertaining to its controlled Bottega Veneta brand through the payment of 186.7 million euros to the Italian Revenue Agency, the Agenzia delle Entrate. Investigations made by the prosecutor’s office in Milan determined that two Bottega Veneta foreign branches were allegedly actually operating in Italy. The amount due to be paid by Kering relates to additional taxes and interest the prosecutor claims is owed to the Italian government.More from WWDBottega Veneta RTW Fall 2022Front Row at Gucci RTW Fall 2022Red Carpet Looks From the 'House of Gucci' L.A....
BUSINESS
WWD

Best Dressed at the 2022 Grammy Awards

Click here to read the full article. After being postponed from late January in Los Angeles to early April in Las Vegas, the 2022 Grammy Awards finally returned Sunday, and brought out the year’s biggest stars in music — and their most adventurous fashion looks. For the best of the bunch, see the slideshow above. The 2022 Grammy nominees include:More from WWDBest Dressed at the 2022 Grammy AwardsRed Carpet Arrivals at the 2022 Grammy AwardsPhotos of 10 Oscars 2022 Red Carpet Dresses on the Runway Record of the Year I STILL HAVE FAITH IN YOU — ABBA FREEDOM — Jon Batiste I GET A KICK...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

‘Bridgerton’-Inspired Fashion to Wear in Spring 2022

Click here to read the full article. Netflix’s hit regency-era show “Bridgerton” returned on Friday with its second season, once again captivating viewers equally with its love story as with its fanciful, regal costumes. The second season continued the first’s penchant for opulent attire, with characters dressed in floral prints and floral embroidered dresses in virtually every bright color. Like the first season, “Bridgerton” season two is already resonating with viewers as fashion searches related to the show have increased since the premiere. According to Love the Sales, a fashion e-commerce aggregator, searches for “floral-print dresses” have increased by 146 percent,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

WWD

22K+
Followers
21K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy